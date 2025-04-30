Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Growth in First Quarter 2025 Net Earnings of 43.2%. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.57 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. Net income for the first quarter totaled $4.7 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.21%, the return on average equity was 13.71% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 64.1%.

First Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

  • Loan growth totaled $22.6 million or an annualized increase of 8.7% over the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.51% in prior quarter.
  • Deposits increased $42.3 million, or 3.3%, from the same quarter last year and $7.1 million, or 2.2%, from prior quarter.
  • Other borrowed funds decreased $11.8 million compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expenses declined $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter.
  • Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $23,000 in the first quarter.
  • Ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.04% this quarter.

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report strong growth in net income this quarter driven by growth in net interest income, lower expenses and excellent credit quality. We continued to experience solid loan demand in the first quarter 2025, especially for commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans. In the first quarter 2025, total gross loans increased by $22.6 million or 8.7% (annualized) with growth in most loan categories. Total deposits also increased in the first quarter by $7.1 million, exceeding the typical seasonal decline in money market and interest checking accounts. Over the last two quarters, deposits have increased over $60 million. Other borrowed funds declined by $11.8 million, which reduced interest expense and improved our net interest margin. Growth in our balance sheet, plus the shift in our funding position led to net interest income growth of 22.1% over the previous year and net interest margin expansion of 25 basis points to 3.76%. Non-interest expense also declined this quarter by $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs, and no provision for credit losses was taken this quarter. These strong results are a tribute to the associates who work hard every day to make Landmark the bank of choice for our customers and stockholders.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid June 4, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2025.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 9:30 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 866149. A replay of the call will be available through May 8, 2025, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 282640.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $13.1 million representing an increase of $720,000, or 5.8%, compared to the previous quarter. The increase in net interest income resulted from a combination of both higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowed funds (FHLB, repurchase agreements and other debt). Net interest margin increased to 3.76% during the first quarter from 3.51% during the prior quarter. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $440,000 to $16.4 million due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $38.4 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 6 basis points to 6.34%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, interest on deposits decreased $114,000, or 2.1%, due to lower rates as average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $34.8 million. Interest on other borrowed funds declined by $216,000, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 2.17% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 15 basis points to 5.09% in the first quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of $13,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $704,000 decline in bank owned life insurance income relating to one-time benefits recorded in the fourth quarter, coupled with a $322,000 decline in fees and service charges relating to lower deposit related fee income, partially due to fewer days in the quarter. Partially offsetting those declines was a $1.0 million loss on the sales of lower yielding investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of only $2,000 in the first quarter of 2025.



Non-Interest Expense

During the first quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $10.8 million, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense was primarily due to decreases of $350,000 in other non-interest expense, $298,000 in occupancy and equipment and $298,000 in professional fees. The decreases in other non-interest expenses and occupancy and equipment were primarily related to branch closures in 2024 and associated cost savings in 2025. The decrease in professional fees this quarter was primarily due to higher consulting costs in the prior quarter related to several initiatives.

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to an income tax benefit of $886,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate was 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the recognition of $1.0 million of previously unrecognized tax benefits, which significantly reduced the effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $22.6 million, or 8.7% annualized since December 31, 2024. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of commercial real estate (growth of $14.4 million), one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $3.4 million) and construction and land loans (growth of $3.3 million). Investment securities decreased $16.5 million during the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $20.9 million at December 31, 2024, to $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at March 31, 2025.

Period end deposit balances increased $7.1 million to $1.3 billion at March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits was driven by increases in non-interest-bearing demand deposits (increase of $16.9 million), certificates of deposit (increase of $10.0 million) and savings (increase of $3.7 million), partially offset by a decline in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $23.5 million). The decrease in money market and checking accounts was mainly driven by a seasonal decline in public fund deposit account balances. Total borrowings decreased $11.8 million during the first quarter 2025. At March 31, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 79.5% compared to 78.2% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025, from $136.2 million (book value of $23.59 per share) as of December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings from the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.04% on March 31, 2025, from 8.65% on December 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.22% of total gross loans on December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $23,000 in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $219,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024. No provision for credit losses on loans was recorded in the first quarter of 2025 compared to a provision of $1.5 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-performing loans totaled $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $13.1 million, or 1.25% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.59% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2024.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000
 

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business, including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws, regulations and policies; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to, existing policies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, foreign policy and tax regulations; (x) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (xi) the loss of key executives or employees; (xii) changes in consumer spending; (xiii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiv) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xvi) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvii) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xviii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xix) concentrations within our loan portfolio, concentration large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients (including commercial real estate loans); (xx) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xxi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxii) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxiii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiv) declines in real estate values; (xxv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxvi) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvii) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
                
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024  2024  2024 
Assets               
Cash and cash equivalents $21,881  $20,275  $21,211  $23,889  $16,468 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  3,973   4,110   4,363   4,881   4,920 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                    
U.S. treasury securities  58,424   64,458   83,753   89,325   93,683 
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  101,812   107,128   112,126   114,047   118,445 
Municipal obligations, taxable  70,614   71,715   75,129   74,588   75,371 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  125,142   129,211   140,004   142,499   149,777 
Total investment securities available-for-sale  355,992   372,512   411,012   420,459   437,276 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  3,701   3,672   3,643   3,613   3,584 
Bank stocks, at cost  6,225   6,618   7,894   9,647   7,850 
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  355,632   352,209   344,380   332,090   312,833 
Construction and land  28,645   25,328   23,454   30,480   24,823 
Commercial real estate  359,579   345,159   324,016   318,850   323,397 
Commercial  190,881   192,325   181,652   178,876   181,945 
Agriculture  101,808   100,562   91,986   84,523   86,808 
Municipal  7,082   7,091   7,098   6,556   5,690 
Consumer  31,297   29,679   29,263   29,200   28,544 
Total gross loans  1,074,924   1,052,353   1,001,849   980,575   964,040 
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (426)  (307)  (63)  (583)  (578)
Allowance for credit losses  (12,802)  (12,825)  (11,544)  (10,903)  (10,851)
Loans, net  1,061,696   1,039,221   990,242   969,089   952,611 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  2,997   3,420   3,250   2,513   2,697 
Bank owned life insurance  39,329   39,056   39,176   38,826   38,578 
Premises and equipment, net  19,886   20,220   20,976   20,986   20,696 
Goodwill  32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377 
Other intangible assets, net  2,426   2,578   2,729   2,900   3,071 
Mortgage servicing rights  3,045   3,061   3,041   2,997   2,977 
Real estate owned, net  167   167   428   428   428 
Other assets  24,894   26,855   23,309   28,149   29,684 
Total assets $1,578,589  $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  368,480   351,595   360,188   360,631   364,386 
Money market and checking  613,459   636,963   565,629   546,385   583,315 
Savings  149,223   145,514   145,825   150,996   154,000 
Certificates of deposit  204,660   194,694   203,860   192,470   191,823 
Total deposits  1,335,822   1,328,766   1,275,502   1,250,482   1,293,524 
FHLB and other borrowings  48,767   53,046   92,050   131,330   74,716 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  6,256   13,808   9,528   8,745   15,895 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  23,442   20,656   25,229   20,292   20,760 
Total liabilities  1,435,938   1,437,927   1,423,960   1,432,500   1,426,546 
Stockholders' equity:                    
Common stock  58   58   55   55   55 
Additional paid-in capital  95,148   95,051   89,532   89,469   89,364 
Retained earnings  60,422   56,934   60,549   57,774   55,912 
Treasury stock, at cost  -   -   (396)  (330)  (249)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,977)  (15,828)  (10,049)  (18,714)  (18,411)
Total stockholders' equity  142,651   136,215   139,691   128,254   126,671 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,578,589  $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754  $1,553,217 


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) 
  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, 
  March 31,  December 31,  March 31, 
  2025  2024  2024 
Interest income:            
Loans $16,395  $15,955  $14,490 
Investment securities:            
Taxable  2,180   2,210   2,428 
Tax-exempt  719   738   764 
Interest-bearing deposits at banks  48   49   63 
Total interest income  19,342   18,952   17,745 
Interest expense:            
Deposits  5,236   5,350   5,457 
FHLB and other borrowings  565   737   1,022 
Subordinated debentures  357   389   412 
Repurchase agreements  65   77   107 
Total interest expense  6,223   6,553   6,998 
Net interest income  13,119   12,399   10,747 
Provision for credit losses  -   1,500   300 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  13,119   10,899   10,447 
Non-interest income:            
Fees and service charges  2,388   2,710   2,461 
Gains on sales of loans, net  562   522   512 
Bank owned life insurance  272   976   245 
Losses on sales of investment securities, net  (2)  (1,031)  - 
Other  138   194   182 
Total non-interest income  3,358   3,371   3,400 
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  6,154   6,264   5,532 
Occupancy and equipment  1,252   1,550   1,390 
Data processing  396   452   481 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  239   240   412 
Professional fees  745   1,043   647 
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   -   129 
Other  1,975   2,325   1,960 
Total non-interest expense  10,761   11,874   10,551 
Earnings before income taxes  5,716   2,396   3,296 
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,015   (886)  518 
Net earnings $4,701  $3,282  $2,778 
             
Net earnings per share (1)            
 Basic $0.81  $0.57  $0.48 
 Diluted  0.81   0.57   0.48 
Dividends per share (1)  0.21   0.20   0.20 
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  5,778,610   5,775,198   5,747,560 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  5,777,593   5,775,227   5,743,452 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  5,814,650   5,789,764   5,748,595 
             
Tax equivalent net interest income $13,291  $12,574  $10,925 
             
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the
three months ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025 2024 2024
Performance ratios:            
Return on average assets (1)  1.21%  0.83%  0.72%
Return on average equity (1)  13.71%  9.54%  8.88%
Net interest margin (1)(2)  3.76%  3.51%  3.12%
Effective tax rate  17.8%  -37.0%  15.7%
Efficiency ratio (3)  64.1%  70.8%  72.1%
Non-interest income to total income (3)  20.4%  25.0%  24.1%
             
Average balances:            
Investment securities $377,845  $409,648  $456,933 
Loans  1,048,585   1,010,153   945,737 
Assets  1,574,295   1,568,821   1,555,662 
Interest-bearing deposits  979,787   944,969   935,417 
FHLB and other borrowings  48,428   57,507   72,618 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  8,634   12,212   14,371 
Stockholders' equity $139,068  $136,933  $125,846 
             
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):            
Investment securities  3.29%  3.03%  2.96%
Loans  6.34%  6.28%  6.16%
Total interest-bearing assets  5.53%  5.34%  5.11%
Interest-bearing deposits  2.17%  2.25%  2.35%
FHLB and other borrowings  4.73%  5.10%  5.66%
Subordinated debentures  6.69%  7.15%  7.65%
Repurchase agreements  3.05%  2.51%  2.99%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.38%  2.52%  2.70%
             
Capital ratios:            
Equity to total assets  9.04%  8.65%  8.16%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  6.99%  6.58%  6.01%
Book value per share $24.69  $23.59  $22.04 
Tangible book value per share (3) $18.66  $17.53  $15.87 
             
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):            
Beginning balance $12,825  $11,544  $10,608 
Charge-offs  (108)  (246)  (141)
Recoveries  85   27   134 
Provision for credit losses for loans     1,500   250 
Ending balance $12,802  $12,825  $10,851 
             
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $150  $150  $300 
             
Non-performing assets:            
Non-accrual loans $13,280  $13,115  $3,621 
Accruing loans over 90 days past due         
Real estate owned  167   167   428 
 Total non-performing assets $13,447  $13,282  $4,049 
             
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $9,977  $6,201  $4,064 
             
Other ratios:            
Loans to deposits  79.48%  78.21%  73.64%
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.93%  0.59%  0.42%
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  1.24%  1.25%  0.38%
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.85%  0.84%  0.26%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding  1.19%  1.22%  1.13%
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans  96.40%  97.79%  299.67%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.01%  0.09%  0.00%
             
(1) Information is annualized. 
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)
       
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the
three months ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2025 2024 2024
       
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:            
Total non-interest expense $10,761  $11,874  $10,551 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  (50)  (13)  (50)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (152)  (151)  (170)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale        (129)
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  10,559   11,710   10,202 
             
Net interest income (B)  13,119   12,399   10,747 
             
Non-interest income  3,358   3,371   3,400 
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net  2   1,031    
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets     (273)  9 
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $3,360  $4,129  $3,409 
             
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  64.1%  70.8%  72.1%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  20.4%  25.0%  24.1%
             
Total stockholders' equity $142,651  $136,215  $126,671 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,803)  (34,955)  (35,448)
Tangible equity (D) $107,848  $101,260  $91,223 
             
Total assets $1,578,589  $1,574,142  $1,553,217 
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,803)  (34,955)  (35,448)
Tangible assets (E) $1,543,786  $1,539,187  $1,517,769 
             
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  6.99%  6.58%  6.01%
             
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  5,778,610   5,775,198   5,747,560 
             
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $18.66  $17.53  $15.87 

