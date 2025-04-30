Business First Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Alejandro M. Sanchez to its Board of Directors

BATON ROUGE, La., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the holding company for b1BANK, has announced the appointment of Alejandro M. Sanchez to the Business First Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors and b1BANK Board of Directors, effective March 27, 2025.

Sanchez is the president and CEO of Salva Financial Group of Florida, a consulting group advising financial institutions on strategic planning, regulatory compliance and crisis management. He also serves as an executive advisor to Nasdaq and holds board positions with Popular, Inc. (Nasdaq: BPOP), the holding company for Popular Bank and Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: RBCAA), the holding company for Republic Bank & Trust, contributing expertise in governance, risk management and audit oversight.

Sanchez led the Florida Bankers Association as president and CEO from 1998 to 2023, advocating for the state's banking industry. He was nominated by President George W. Bush as one of three Presidential appointees for the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board from 2002 to 2010 and was invited by President Obama to serve an additional two years.

“Alex's deep experience guiding financial institutions through complex regulatory environments and strategic transformations aligns closely with our growth strategy and governance objectives,” said Jude Melville, chairman and CEO of b1BANK. “His leadership and seasoned perspective will help us thoughtfully navigate opportunities and challenges, enhancing our capacity to serve our clients and communities effectively.”

“It is an honor to join the Business First Bancshares board,” said Sanchez. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s strategic vision and ongoing success.”

Sanchez holds a Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law and a Bachelor of Science from Troy University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1981.

About Business First Bancshares Inc.

As of March 31, 2025, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.8 billion in assets, $7.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

