Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q3 2025

 | Source: b1BANK b1BANK

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025. Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $21.5 million or $0.73 per diluted common share, increases of $0.8 million and $0.03, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $21.2 million or $0.72 per diluted common share, increases of $1.7 million and $0.06 from the linked quarter.

"In the third quarter we delivered another quarter of consistent earnings growth for our shareholders leading to strong capital and tangible book value accretion," said Jude Melville, chairman, president, and CEO of Business First, "We also had the opportunity to again demonstrate solid operational execution with the successful conversion of former Oakwood Bank systems. We are focused on daily blocking and tackling, in particular that required to fulfill the promise of our current M&A projects, attainment of which will lead to continued improvement in financial performance over the coming quarters."

On Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the third quarter in the amount of $0.15 per share of common stock, a $0.01 increase from the linked quarter. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on Nov. 30, 2025, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of Nov. 15, 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Consistent Core Performance. Return to common shareholders on average assets, on an annualized basis, was 1.08% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, or 1.06% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to 1.07% or 1.01% on a non-GAAP basis for the linked quarter.

  • Continued Capital Growth. Common equity to total assets increased from 9.77% to 10.14%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets increased from 8.19% to 8.57%, 4.71% or 18.68% annualized, compared to the linked quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $22.63 as of Sept. 30, 2025, a $1.02 increase, 4.75% or 18.83% annualized, compared to the prior quarter. The increase was largely driven by earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) which accounted for $0.38 or 1.78% of the total 4.75% increase.

  • Stable Net Interest Margin (NIM). Net interest income totaled $69.3 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.85%, respectively, compared to $67.0 million, 3.68% and 2.88% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) were 3.63% and 2.80% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.84% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.

  • Corporate Actions. Business First's board of directors approved a $0.01 per common share increase to the quarterly dividend from $0.14 to $0.15 per common share beginning November 2025.

  • Oakwood Conversion. In September 2025, Business First successfully converted Oakwood Bank's core systems onto its platform, accomplishing its second system conversion over consecutive quarters.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased $26.6 million or 0.44%, 1.74% annualized. The commercial and commercial real estate portfolios decreased $40.2 million and $71.1 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter. The construction and residential portfolios increased $38.6 million and $47.6 million compared to the linked quarter. Texas-based loans represented approximately 40% of the overall loan portfolio as of Sept. 30, 2025, based on unpaid principal balance.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics stabilized compared to the prior quarter. The ratio of loans past due 30 days or more, excluding nonaccrual, compared to total loans held for investment decreased from 0.89% to 0.27% at Sept. 30, 2025. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment decreased 15 basis points (bps) to 0.82% at Sept. 30, 2025, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets increased 7 bps to 0.83% compared to the linked quarter. The increase in the nonperforming assets ratio over the linked quarter was attributable to the transfer of some nonaccrual loans to other real estate owned. The commercial, residential real estate, commercial real estate and construction portfolios encompass approximately $21.9 million, $10.2 million, $9.0 million and $4.0 million respectively, of the $45.4 million nonaccrual balance at Sept. 30, 2025.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $59.5 million, or 6.42%, from the linked quarter. This increase was impacted by $14.4 million in positive pre-tax fair value adjustments and the remainder attributed largely to purchases of mortgage-backed securities. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 12.40% of total assets as of Sept. 30, 2025. The newly purchased securities increased the book yield of the securities portfolio from 2.77% to 2.92% at Sept. 30, 2025.

Deposits

Deposits increased $87.2 million or 1.36%, 5.39% annualized, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $92.2 million, or 1.83%, and noninterest-bearing deposits increased $22.8 million or 1.76%, from the linked quarter.

Period-end interest bearing deposits increased $131.4 million or 2.62% and noninterest bearing deposits decreased $44.2 million or 3.13%. The increase in interest-bearing deposits was largely attributed to money market accounts, which experienced rate reductions of approximately 25 bps towards the end of the quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $118.3 million or 19.29%, from the linked quarter due primarily to reductions in short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $30.0 million or 3.54% compared to the linked quarter. Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $11.3 million or 23.74%, during the quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $27.23 at Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $26.23 at June 30, 2025, due to strong earnings and positive fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $21.61 at the linked quarter to $22.63 at Sept. 30, 2025, 4.75% or 18.83% annualized.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, net interest income totaled $69.3 million, compared to $67.0 million from the linked quarter. Loan yields increased 5 bps to 7.01% compared to 6.96% from the linked quarter, while the interest-bearing asset yield remained flat at 6.31%. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.68% and 2.85% compared to 3.68% and 2.88% for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which included noninterest-bearing deposits, increased 3 bps from 2.78% to 2.81% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) totaled $68.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to $66.3 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.1 million) were 3.63% and 2.80%, respectively, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to 3.64% and 2.84% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.2 million, compared to $2.2 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely impacted by an additional $1.5 million reserve on unfunded loan commitments and the remainder attributed to reserves on individually evaluated loans. At Sept. 30, 2025, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment ratio was 1.03%, compared to 1.02% for the linked quarter.

Other Income

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, other income decreased $2.7 million or 19.04%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributable to a $3.4 million gain on the Kaplan branch sale in the linked quarter, positively offset by a $414,000 increase related to other real estate owned and a $379,000 increase in equity investment income. Excluding the gain on the Kaplan branch sale and securities sale gains and losses, other income for Sept. 30, 2025, was $11.6 million compared to $11.1 million for the linked quarter, an increase of $492,000, or 4.43%.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, other expenses decreased $2.3 million or 4.54% compared to the linked quarter. The decrease was largely attributable to a $1.9 million tax credit the company recognized as an expense reduction within salaries and employee benefits. Excluding the tax credit recognized in the current quarter and merger-related and core conversion expenses recognized in both the current and linked quarters, other expenses were $49.3 million compared to $49.6 million for the linked quarter, a decrease of $345,000 or 0.70%.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.08% and 10.80% for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2025, compared to 1.07% and 10.87%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.06% and 10.65% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared to 1.01% and 10.23%, for the prior period quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday October 23, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8427939, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hvu86bo6. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.0 billion in assets, $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information
For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation
This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, when they become available, free of charge, by directing a request to Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, LA 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary, Telephone: 225-248-7600.

Investor Relation Contact:

Gregory Robertson   Matt Sealy
337.721.2701   225.388.6116
Gregory.Robertson@b1bank.com    Matt.Sealy@b1bank.com 


 
Media Contact: Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
media@b1BANK.com 
 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
     
Balance Sheet Ratios    
     
Loans (HFI) to Deposits  92.53% 94.21% 92.54%
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio  11.04% 10.67% 10.15%
     
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)    
     
Commercial $1,920,813 $1,960,974 $1,496,480 
Real Estate:    
Commercial  2,462,617  2,533,761  2,256,370 
Construction  638,907  600,292  654,353 
Residential  927,456  879,891  743,878 
Total Real Estate  4,028,980  4,013,944  3,654,601 
Consumer and Other  71,262  72,732  69,037 
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $6,021,055 $6,047,650 $5,220,118 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses    
     
Balance, Beginning of Period $58,496 $56,863 $41,412 
Charge-Offs - Quarterly  (3,415) (921) (1,424)
Recoveries - Quarterly  348  99  295 
Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly  1,633  2,455  1,871 
Balance, End of Period $57,062 $58,496 $42,154 
     
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)  0.95% 0.97% 0.81%
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)  1.03% 1.02% 0.86%
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans  0.05% 0.01% 0.02%
     
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $8,943 $10,099 $9,003 
     
Nonperforming Assets    
     
Nonperforming    
Nonaccrual Loans $45,362 $56,377 $25,874 
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More  3,929  2,467  185 
Total Nonperforming Loans  49,291  58,844  26,059 
Other Nonperforming Assets:    
Other Real Estate Owned  16,766  1,473  1,787 
Other Nonperforming Assets       
Total other Nonperforming Assets  16,766  1,473  1,787 
Total Nonperforming Assets $66,057 $60,317 $27,846 
     
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)  0.82% 0.97% 0.50%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets  0.83% 0.76% 0.40%
        
(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
        
Per Share Data       
        
Basic Earnings per Common Share $0.73 $0.70 $0.65  $2.09 $1.77 
Diluted Earnings per Common Share  0.73  0.70  0.65   2.08  1.75 
Dividends per Common Share  0.14  0.14  0.14   0.42  0.42 
Book Value per Common Share  27.23  26.23  24.59   27.23  24.59 
        
Average Common Shares Outstanding  29,544,425  29,517,495  25,289,094   29,363,138  25,227,319 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding  29,656,639  29,586,975  25,440,247   29,495,049  25,421,746 
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding  29,615,370  29,602,970  25,519,501   29,615,370  25,519,501 
        
Annualized Performance Ratios       
        
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)  1.08% 1.07% 0.97%  1.05% 0.89%
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)  10.80% 10.87% 10.76%  10.74% 10.08%
Net Interest Margin (1)  3.68% 3.68% 3.51%  3.68% 3.43%
Net Interest Spread (1)  2.85% 2.88% 2.54%  2.88% 2.46%
Efficiency Ratio (2)  60.45% 62.83% 63.45%  62.37% 66.02%
        
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $7,921,159 $7,791,371 $6,788,644  $7,825,828 $6,722,716 
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity  790,148  765,884  610,018   764,959  590,354 
        
Other Expenses       
        
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 $27,613 $28,317 $24,877  $85,427 $75,816 
Occupancy and Bank Premises  3,324  3,119  2,630   9,844  7,778 
Depreciation and Amortization  2,036  2,076  1,844   6,264  5,262 
Data Processing  3,972  5,321  2,881   12,529  8,101 
FDIC Assessment Fees  988  861  887   3,033  2,589 
Legal and Other Professional Fees  1,024  1,093  873   3,130  2,781 
Advertising and Promotions  1,205  1,088  1,057   3,584  3,168 
Utilities and Communications  767  743  716   2,243  2,108 
Ad Valorem Shares Tax  1,125  1,125  900   3,375  2,700 
Directors' Fees  261  193  245   733  795 
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs  355  27  11   405  119 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses  477  210  319   937  1,068 
Other  5,735  7,033  5,210   19,162  15,797 
Total Other Expenses $48,882 $51,206 $42,450  $150,666 $128,082 
        
        
Other Income       
        
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $2,565 $2,633 $2,723  $8,058 $7,699 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities  77  (47) (13)  29  (14)
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income  1,915  1,958  1,864   5,731  5,590 
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income  802  758  679   2,368  1,885 
Gain on Sales of Loans  624  781  122   2,661  2,721 
Mortgage Origination Income  122  55  98   287  202 
Fees and Brokerage Commission  1,880  1,980  1,968   6,008  5,780 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned  470  56  (16)  258  49 
Gain (Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets         155  (15)
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt         630   
Gain on Branch Sale    3,360     3,360   
Swap Fee Income  1,065  808  937   2,612  1,451 
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments  133  (246) 335   638  1,021 
Other  2,018  2,319  2,077   6,517  5,966 
Total Other Income $11,671 $14,415 $10,774  $39,312 $32,335 
        
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
     
   
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
     
Assets    
     
Cash and Due From Banks $399,079 $495,757 $213,199 
Federal Funds Sold  101,103  39,296  169,980 
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell  25,518  25,433  25,879 
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values  985,938  926,450  916,091 
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale  433  677   
Loans and Lease Receivable  6,021,055  6,047,650  5,220,118 
Allowance for Loan Losses  (57,062) (58,496) (42,154)
Net Loans and Lease Receivable  5,963,993  5,989,154  5,177,964 
Premises and Equipment, Net  77,944  79,007  67,617 
Accrued Interest Receivable  37,171  36,738  32,547 
Other Equity Securities  44,313  48,736  39,555 
Other Real Estate Owned  16,766  1,473  1,787 
Cash Value of Life Insurance  119,509  118,707  101,362 
Deferred Taxes, Net  21,433  25,222  20,852 
Goodwill  121,146  121,146  91,527 
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles  15,136  15,775  10,326 
Other Assets  24,380  24,723  19,963 
     
Total Assets $7,953,862 $7,948,294 $6,888,649 
     
Liabilities    
     
Deposits    
Noninterest-Bearing $1,366,558 $1,410,708 $1,190,942 
Interest-Bearing  5,140,304  5,008,943  4,450,004 
Total Deposits  6,506,862  6,419,651  5,640,946 
     
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase  29,896  22,557  21,529 
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings  367,408  492,946  367,202 
Subordinated Debt  92,587  92,645  99,818 
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities  5,000  5,000  5,000 
Accrued Interest Payable  4,064  4,829  3,752 
Other Liabilities  69,605  62,226  50,878 
     
Total Liabilities  7,075,422  7,099,854  6,189,125 
     
Shareholders' Equity    
     
Preferred Stock  71,930  71,930  71,930 
Common Stock  29,615  29,603  25,520 
Additional Paid-In Capital  503,325  502,046  398,237 
Retained Earnings  309,999  292,629  249,981 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (36,429) (47,768) (46,144)
     
Total Shareholders' Equity  878,440  848,440  699,524 
     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $7,953,862 $7,948,294 $6,888,649 
           


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
        
Interest Income:       
Interest and Fees on Loans $106,662$104,028 $93,307  $313,682$269,858 
Interest and Dividends on Securities  7,554 6,906  6,417   21,074 17,949 
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks  4,472 3,916  3,017   12,475 10,815 
Total Interest Income  118,688 114,850  102,741   347,231 298,622 
        
Interest Expense:       
Interest on Deposits  43,358 41,546  41,303   127,343 120,232 
Interest on Borrowings  6,054 6,262  5,324   17,587 16,736 
Total Interest Expense  49,412 47,808  46,627   144,930 136,968 
        
Net Interest Income  69,276 67,042  56,114   202,301 161,654 
         
Provision for Credit Losses  3,183 2,225  1,665   8,220 4,161 
        
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses  66,093 64,817  54,449   194,081 157,493 
        
Other Income:       
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts  2,565 2,633  2,723   8,058 7,699 
Gain (Loss) on Sales of Securities  77 (47) (13)  29 (14)
Gain on Sales of Loans  624 781  122   2,661 2,721 
Other Income  8,405 11,048  7,942   28,564 21,930 
Total Other Income  11,671 14,415  10,774   39,312 32,336 
         
Other Expenses:        
Salaries and Employee Benefits  27,613 28,317  24,877   85,427 75,816 
Occupancy and Equipment Expense  7,284 7,162  5,828   21,802 16,902 
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense  477 210  319   937 1,068 
Other Expenses  13,508 15,517  11,426   42,500 34,296 
Total Other Expenses  48,882 51,206  42,450   150,666 128,082 
        
Income Before Income Taxes  28,882 28,026  22,773   82,727 61,747 
        
Provision for Income Taxes  6,026 5,923  4,930   17,225 13,128 
        
Net Income  22,856 22,103  17,843   65,502 48,619 
        
Preferred Stock Dividends  1,351 1,350  1,351   4,051 4,051 
        
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $21,505$20,753 $16,492  $61,451$44,568 
                


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
            
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate
            
Assets           
Interest Earning Assets:           
Total Loans$6,036,622 $106,6627.01% $5,995,490 $104,0286.96% $5,212,948 $93,3077.12%
Securities 978,502  7,5543.06%  937,099  6,9062.96%  924,012  6,2632.70%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell 25,490  3305.14%  31,172  4015.16%  17,117  1543.58%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 419,413  4,1423.92%  336,138  3,5154.19%  209,918  3,0175.72%
Total Interest Earning Assets 7,460,027  118,6886.31%  7,299,899  114,8506.31%  6,363,995  102,7416.42%
Allowance for Loan Losses (58,468) .  (56,934) .  (41,554)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 519,600     548,406     466,203   
Total Assets$7,921,159 $118,688  $7,791,371 $114,850  $6,788,644 $102,741 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
            
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Interest-Bearing Deposits 5,122,136  43,3583.36%  5,029,981  41,5463.31%  4,308,780  41,3033.81%
Subordinated Debt 92,624  1,2355.29%  92,682  1,2355.34%  99,854  1,3535.39%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  1007.93%  5,000  1008.02%  5,000  1149.07%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 424,287  4,5474.25%  447,271  4,7934.30%  347,476  3,7234.26%
Other Borrowings 26,176  1722.61%  20,514  1342.62%  20,971  1342.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$5,670,223 $49,4123.46% $5,595,448 $47,8083.43% $4,782,081 $46,6273.88%
            
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:           
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,315,064    $1,292,262    $1,269,282   
Other Liabilities 73,794     65,847     55,333   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,388,858     1,358,109     1,324,615   
Shareholders' Equity:           
Common Shareholders' Equity 790,148     765,884     610,018   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 862,078     837,814     681,948   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,921,159    $7,791,371    $6,788,644   
            
Net Interest Spread  2.85%   2.88%   2.54%
Net Interest Income $69,276   $67,042   $56,114 
Net Interest Margin  3.68%   3.68%   3.51%
            
Overall Cost of Funds  2.81%   2.78%   3.07%
 
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
        
 Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
 Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate Average Outstanding BalanceInterest Earned/Interest PaidAverage Yield/Rate
Assets       
        
Interest Earning Assets:       
Total Loans$6,001,647 $313,6826.99% $5,131,474 $269,8587.02%
Securities 946,961  21,0742.98%  901,525  17,7952.64%
Securities Purchased under Agreements to Resell
 35,740  1,3825.17%  5,747  1543.58%
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks 361,760  11,0934.10%  262,068  10,8155.51%
Total Interest Earning Assets 7,346,108  347,2316.32%  6,300,814  298,6226.33%
Allowance for Loan Losses (56,718)    (41,178)  
Noninterest- Earning Assets 536,438     463,080   
Total Assets$7,825,828 $347,231  $6,722,716 $298,622 
        
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Interest-Bearing Deposits$5,103,928 $127,3433.34% $4,216,866 $120,2323.81%
Subordinated Debt 94,169  3,7325.30%  99,913  4,0635.43%
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 5,000  2998.00%  5,000  3409.08%
Bank Term Funding Program
   %  86,496  2,7884.31%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 411,444  13,1364.27%  298,735  9,1894.11%
Other Borrowings 21,699  4202.59%  18,758  3562.54%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities$5,636,240 $144,9303.44% $4,725,768 $136,9683.87%
        
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:       
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits$1,284,297    $1,283,035   
Other Liabilities 67,954     51,629   
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 1,352,251     1,334,664   
Shareholders' Equity:       
Common Shareholders' Equity 764,959     590,354   
Preferred Equity 71,930     71,930   
Total Shareholders' Equity 836,889     662,284   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$7,825,381    $6,722,716   
        
Net Interest Spread  2.88%   2.46%
Net Interest Income $202,301   $161,654 
Net Interest Margin  3.68%   3.43%
        
Overall Cost of Funds  2.80%   3.04%
        
Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
 


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$118,688 $114,850 $102,741  $347,231 $298,622 
Core interest income 118,688  114,850  102,741   347,231  298,622 
       
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 49,412  47,808  46,627   144,930  136,968 
Core interest expense 49,412  47,808  46,627   144,930  136,968 
       
Provision for Credit Losses: (b)      
Provision for credit losses 3,183  2,225  1,665   8,220  4,161 
Core provision expense 3,183  2,225  1,665   8,220  4,161 
       
Other Income:      
Other income 11,671  14,415  10,774   39,312  32,336 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (155) (50)
(Gain) Loss on sale of securities (77) 47  13   (29) 14 
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (630)  
Gain on branch sale

   (3,360)    (3,360) 
Core other income 11,594  11,102  10,787   35,138  32,300 
       
Other Expense:      
Other expense 48,882  51,206  42,450   150,666  128,082 
Acquisition-related expenses (2) (1,157) (570) (319)  (2,406) (1,453)
Core conversion expenses (439) (1,008) (511)  (1,663) (511)
Tax credit - ERC 1,997     1,997  
Core other expense 49,283  49,628  41,620   148,594  126,118 
       
Pre-Tax Income: (a)      
Pre-tax income 28,882  28,026  22,773   82,727  61,747 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (155) (50)
(Gain) Loss on sale of securities (77) 47  13   (29) 14 
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (630)  
Gain on branch sale   (3,360)    (3,360)  
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,157  570  319   2,406  1,453 
Core conversion expenses 439  1,008  511   1,663  511 
Tax credit - ERC (1,997)      (1,997)  
Core pre-tax income 28,404  26,291  23,616   80,625  63,675 
       
Provision for Income Taxes: (1)      
Provision for income taxes 6,026  5,923  4,930   17,225  13,128 
Tax on gain on former bank premises and equipment        (33) (11)
Tax on (gain) loss on sale of securities (16) 10  3   (6) 3 
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt        (133)  
Tax on gain on branch sale   (833)   (833)  
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2) 157  103     403  91 
Tax on core conversion expenses 93  213  108   352  108 
Tax on tax credit - ERC (422)      (422)  
Core provision for income taxes 5,838  5,416  5,041   16,553  13,319 
       
Preferred Dividends:      
Preferred dividends 1,351  1,350  1,351   4,051  4,051 
Core preferred dividends 1,351  1,350  1,351   4,051  4,051 
       
       
Net income available to common shareholders 21,505  20,753  16,492   61,451  44,568 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax        (122) (39)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax (61) 37  10   (23) 11 
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax        (497)  
Gain on branch sale, net of tax   (2,527)    (2,527)  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 1,000  467  319   2,003  1,362 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax 346  795  403   1,311  403 
Tax credit - ERC, net of tax (1,575)      (1,575)  
Core net income available to common shareholders$21,215 $19,525 $17,224  $60,021 $46,305 
       
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings Available to Common Shareholders (a+b)$32,065 $30,251 $24,438  $90,947 $65,908 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (155) (50)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities (77) 47  13   (29) 14 
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (630)  
Gain on branch sale   (3,360)    (3,360)  
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 1,157  570  319   2,406  1,453 
Core conversion expenses 439  1,008  511   1,663  511 
Tax credit- ERC (1,997)      (1,997)  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings$31,587 $28,516 $25,281  $88,845 $67,836 
       
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 29,656,639  29,586,975  25,440,247   29,495,049  25,421,746 
       
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share      
Diluted earnings per common share$0.73 $0.70 $0.65  $2.08 $1.75 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax           
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax           
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax        (0.02)  
Gain on branch sale, net of tax   (0.09)    (0.09)  
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax 0.03  0.02  0.01   0.07  0.05 
Core conversion expenses,net of tax 0.01  0.03  0.02   0.04  0.02 
Tax credit - ERC, net of tax (0.05)      (0.05)  
Core diluted earnings per common share$0.72 $0.66 $0.68  $2.03 $1.82 
       
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Diluted Earnings per Common Share$1.08 $1.02 $0.96  $3.08 $2.59 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (0.01)  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities           
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (0.02)  
Gain on branch sale   (0.11)    (0.11)  
Acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.04  0.02  0.01   0.08  0.06 
Core conversion expenses 0.02  0.03  0.02   0.06  0.02 
Tax credit - ERC (0.07)      (0.07)  
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share$1.07 $0.96 $0.99  $3.01 $2.67 
       
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2025 and 2024. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
(3) CECL non-purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to the Oakwood acquisition.
 

                          

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
    
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
    
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$878,440 $848,440 $699,524 
Preferred stock (71,930) (71,930) (71,930)
Total common shareholders' equity 806,510  776,510  627,594 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,146) (91,527)
Core deposit and customer intangible (15,136) (15,775) (10,326)
Total tangible common equity$670,228 $639,589 $525,741 
    
    
Total Assets:   
Total assets$7,953,862 $7,948,294 $6,888,649 
Goodwill (121,146) (121,146) (91,527)
Core deposit and customer intangible (15,136) (15,775) (10,326)
Total tangible assets$7,817,580 $7,811,373 $6,786,796 
    
Common shares outstanding 29,615,370  29,602,970  25,519,501 
    
Book value per common share$27.23 $26.23 $24.59 
Tangible book value per common share$22.63 $21.61 $20.60 
Common equity to total assets 10.14% 9.77% 9.11%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.57% 8.19% 7.75%
          


Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
       
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2025		September 30,
2024
       
Total Quarterly Average Assets$7,921,159 $7,791,371 $6,788,644  $7,825,828 $6,722,716 
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity$790,148 $765,884 $610,018  $764,959 $590,354 
       
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:      
Net income available to common shareholders$21,505 $20,753 $16,492  $61,451 $44,568 
CECL Oakwood impact (3), net of tax        (122) (39)
Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax (61) 37  10   (23) 11 
(Gain) loss on sale of securities, net of tax        (497)  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   (2,527)    (2,527)  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax 1,000  467  319   2,003  1,362 
Gain on branch sale, net of tax

 346  795  403   1,311  403 
Core conversion expenses, net of tax (1,575)      (1,575)  
Core net income available to common shareholders$21,215 $19,525 $17,224  $60,021 $46,305 
       
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.08% 1.07% 0.97%  1.05% 0.89%
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2) 1.06% 1.01% 1.01%  1.03% 0.92%
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.80% 10.87% 10.76%  10.74% 10.08%
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2) 10.65% 10.23% 11.23%  10.49% 10.48%
       
Interest Income:      
Interest income$118,688 $114,850 $102,741  $347,231 $298,622 
Core interest income 118,688  114,850  102,741   347,231  298,622 
Interest Expense:      
Interest expense 49,412  47,808  46,627   144,930  136,968 
Core interest expense 49,412  47,808  46,627   144,930  136,968 
Other Income:      
Other income 11,671  14,415  10,774   39,312  32,336 
Gain on former bank premises and equipment        (155) (50)
Loss (Gain) on sale of securities (77) 47  13   (29) 14 
Gain on extinguishment of debt        (630)  
Gain on branch sale   (3,360)   (3,360)  
Core other income 11,594  11,102  10,787   35,138  32,300 
Other Expense:      
Other expense 48,882  51,206  42,450   150,666  128,082 
Acquisition-related expenses (1,157) (570) (319)  (2,406) (1,453)
Core conversion expenses (439) (1,008) (511)  (1,663) (511)
Tax credit - ERC 1,997     1,997  
Core other expense$49,283 $49,628 $41,620  $148,594 $126,118 
       
Efficiency Ratio:      
Other expense (a)$48,882 $51,206 $42,450  $150,666 $128,082 
Core other expense (c)$49,281 $49,628 $41,620  $148,592 $126,118 
Net interest and other income (1) (b)$80,869 $81,504 $66,901  $241,583 $194,004 
Core net interest and other income (1) (d)$80,869 $78,144 $66,901  $237,438 $193,954 
Efficiency ratio (a/b) 60.45% 62.83% 63.45%  62.37% 66.02%
Core efficiency ratio (c/d) 60.94% 63.51% 62.21%  62.58% 65.02%
       
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets$7,460,027 $7,299,899 $6,363,995  $7,346,108 $6,300,814 
       
Net Interest Income:       
Net interest income$69,276 $67,042 $56,114  $202,301 $161,654 
Loan discount accretion$(1,111)$(767)$(705) $(2,671)$(3,185)
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion$68,165 $66,275 $55,409  $199,630 $158,469 
       
Net interest margin (2) 3.68% 3.68% 3.51%  3.68% 3.43%
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2) 3.63% 3.64% 3.46%  3.63% 3.36%
Net interest spread (2) 2.85% 2.88% 2.54%  2.88% 2.46%
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2) 2.80% 2.84% 2.50%  2.83% 2.39%
       
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
(3) CECL non-PCD provision/unfunded commitment expense attributable to the Oakwood acquisition.



Tags

b1bank BFST banking CommunityBanking

Recommended Reading