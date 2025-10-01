Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), the parent company of b1BANK, announced today that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, after market close on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on the same day (Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025) at 4:00 p.m. CST.

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8427939 or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

The live webcast can be viewed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hvu86bo6, with a corresponding slide presentation available on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2025, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $7.9 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.