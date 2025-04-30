Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Manhattan Associates, Inc. for Potential Violations of Federal and State Law – Shareholders are Encouraged to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation into whether Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) complied with the federal securities laws and state law regarding fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

Did you purchase Manhattan Associates securities? If you purchased securities and suffered losses on your investment, or if you are a long time continuous holder of Manhattan Associates stock, join our investigation now: Click Here to Join the Investigation. For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471. There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On January 28, 2025, after the market closed, Manhattan Associates released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results and provided disappointing fiscal 2025 guidance, falling well below expectations. The forecast indicated a significant slowdown in demand, with projected growth of just 2.2%, compared to 12.3% in fiscal 2024. The company attributed the shortfall primarily to challenges in its Services segment, citing reduced customer spending on planned services and significant foreign exchange volatility heading into fiscal 2025.

