LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
1 May 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,951
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):371.248834


Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 375,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back. 

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,370,085 have voting rights and 2,977,718 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE371.24883440,951


Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
622375.0008:29:02LSE  
414375.0008:29:02LSE  
704374.0009:34:48LSE  
584374.0009:34:49LSE  
10374.5009:35:19LSE  
20374.5009:35:19LSE  
832374.5009:38:46LSE  
765376.0009:59:30LSE  
386376.0009:59:30LSE  
5376.0009:59:30LSE  
248375.0010:00:55LSE  
248375.0010:00:55LSE  
248375.0010:00:55LSE  
248375.0010:00:55LSE  
248375.0010:11:24LSE  
248375.0010:11:24LSE  
248375.0010:11:24LSE  
248375.0010:11:24LSE  
248375.0010:11:24LSE  
3,768375.0010:11:24LSE  
211374.0010:19:27LSE  
271374.0010:19:27LSE  
238373.5011:59:40LSE  
118372.5012:25:15LSE  
119372.5012:25:15LSE  
248372.5012:46:24LSE  
755372.5012:46:24LSE  
248372.5012:46:24LSE  
248372.5012:46:24LSE  
248372.5012:46:24LSE  
248372.5012:46:24LSE  
100372.5012:46:24LSE  
127372.5012:59:00LSE  
271372.5012:59:00LSE  
21372.5012:59:00LSE  
144372.5012:59:00LSE  
102372.5012:59:00LSE  
2372.5012:59:00LSE  
116372.5012:59:00LSE  
150372.5012:59:37LSE  
73372.5013:00:25LSE  
25372.5013:00:25LSE  
335372.5013:00:25LSE  
84372.5013:00:25LSE  
164372.5013:00:25LSE  
108372.5013:00:25LSE  
21372.5013:00:25LSE  
248372.5013:14:02LSE  
122372.5013:14:02LSE  
126372.5013:14:02LSE  
248372.5013:14:02LSE  
248372.5013:14:02LSE  
1372.5013:14:05LSE  
200372.5013:15:08LSE  
47372.5013:15:08LSE  
1372.5013:30:05LSE  
112372.5013:32:31LSE  
135372.5013:32:31LSE  
65372.5013:32:31LSE  
183372.5013:32:31LSE  
250372.5013:32:32LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
204372.5013:32:34LSE  
44372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
97372.5013:32:34LSE  
151372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:34LSE  
248372.5013:32:37LSE  
248372.5013:32:37LSE  
51372.5013:32:37LSE  
94372.5013:32:37LSE  
103372.5013:32:37LSE  
67372.5013:32:37LSE  
113372.5013:32:37LSE  
248372.5013:32:44LSE  
200372.5013:32:44LSE  
48372.5013:32:44LSE  
248372.5013:32:44LSE  
200372.5013:32:44LSE  
48372.5013:32:44LSE  
75372.5013:32:45LSE  
173372.5013:32:46LSE  
248372.5013:32:46LSE  
200372.5013:32:47LSE  
248372.5013:32:47LSE  
208372.5013:32:47LSE  
328370.0013:36:27LSE  
400368.5014:13:59LSE  
842368.5014:13:59LSE  
608368.5014:37:55LSE  
248368.0014:37:55LSE  
248368.0014:37:55LSE  
113368.5014:37:55LSE  
103368.5014:37:55LSE  
275368.5014:37:55LSE  
1368.0014:37:58LSE  
247368.0014:37:58LSE  
38368.0014:41:25LSE  
248368.0014:41:25LSE  
1368.0014:43:37LSE  
285368.0014:43:59LSE  
248368.0014:45:10LSE  
248368.5014:56:25LSE  
265368.5014:56:25LSE  
248368.5014:56:25LSE  
248368.5014:56:25LSE  
248368.5014:56:25LSE  
163368.5014:56:25LSE  
85368.5014:56:25LSE  
248368.5014:56:25LSE  
104368.5014:56:26LSE  
144368.5014:56:27LSE  
248368.5014:56:27LSE  
248368.5014:56:27LSE  
2368.5014:56:27LSE  
99368.5014:56:27LSE  
106368.5014:56:27LSE  
258368.5014:56:27LSE  
41368.5014:56:27LSE  
113368.5014:56:27LSE  
92368.5014:56:27LSE  
43368.5014:56:27LSE  
93368.5014:56:27LSE  
57368.5014:56:27LSE  
9368.5014:56:27LSE  
4368.5014:56:29LSE  
2368.5014:58:22LSE  
83368.5014:58:22LSE  
200368.5014:58:28LSE  
48368.5014:58:28LSE  
200368.5014:58:33LSE  
30368.5014:58:57LSE  
18368.5014:59:42LSE  
21368.5014:59:42LSE  
113368.5014:59:42LSE  
114368.5014:59:42LSE  
166368.5014:59:42LSE  
80368.5014:59:42LSE  
58368.5014:59:42LSE  
110368.5014:59:42LSE  
228368.5014:59:42LSE  
20368.5014:59:42LSE  
248368.5014:59:42LSE  
248368.5014:59:42LSE  
248368.5014:59:42LSE  
248368.5014:59:42LSE  
1368.5015:15:42LSE  
3368.5015:18:23LSE  
272368.5015:21:59LSE  
248368.0015:36:21LSE  
11368.0015:46:51LSE  
200368.0015:47:21LSE  
37368.0015:47:21LSE  
246368.0015:47:21LSE  
248368.0015:47:21LSE  
224368.0015:47:21LSE  
24368.0015:47:21LSE  
207368.0015:47:21LSE  
41368.0015:47:21LSE  
152368.0015:50:35LSE  
96368.0015:50:35LSE  
200368.0015:50:45LSE  
48368.0015:50:45LSE  
35368.0015:50:45LSE  
213368.0015:50:45LSE  
213368.0015:50:45LSE  
12368.0015:59:35LSE  
23368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
1368.0015:59:55LSE  
41368.0015:59:55LSE  
100368.0015:59:55LSE  
106368.0015:59:55LSE  
27368.0015:59:55LSE  
173368.0015:59:55LSE  
70368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:55LSE  
248368.0015:59:58LSE  
248368.0015:59:59LSE  
134368.0015:59:59LSE  
114368.0015:59:59LSE  
136368.0015:59:59LSE  
248368.0015:59:59LSE  
7368.0015:59:59LSE  
241368.0015:59:59LSE  
248368.0015:59:59LSE  
248368.0015:59:59LSE  
248368.0015:59:59LSE  
248367.5016:00:54LSE  
235367.5016:00:54LSE  
10367.5016:00:55LSE  
3367.5016:01:10LSE  
149367.5016:01:30LSE  
7368.0016:02:11LSE  
2368.0016:02:11LSE  
7369.5016:12:57LSE  
113369.5016:15:11LSE  


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global
About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


