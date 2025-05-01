LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

1 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 30 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 40,951 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 367.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 371.248834





Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 375,722 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,370,085 have voting rights and 2,977,718 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 371.248834 40,951





Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 622 375.00 08:29:02 LSE 414 375.00 08:29:02 LSE 704 374.00 09:34:48 LSE 584 374.00 09:34:49 LSE 10 374.50 09:35:19 LSE 20 374.50 09:35:19 LSE 832 374.50 09:38:46 LSE 765 376.00 09:59:30 LSE 386 376.00 09:59:30 LSE 5 376.00 09:59:30 LSE 248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE 248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE 248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE 248 375.00 10:00:55 LSE 248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 248 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 3,768 375.00 10:11:24 LSE 211 374.00 10:19:27 LSE 271 374.00 10:19:27 LSE 238 373.50 11:59:40 LSE 118 372.50 12:25:15 LSE 119 372.50 12:25:15 LSE 248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 755 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 248 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 100 372.50 12:46:24 LSE 127 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 271 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 21 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 144 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 102 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 2 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 116 372.50 12:59:00 LSE 150 372.50 12:59:37 LSE 73 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 25 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 335 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 84 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 164 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 108 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 21 372.50 13:00:25 LSE 248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE 122 372.50 13:14:02 LSE 126 372.50 13:14:02 LSE 248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE 248 372.50 13:14:02 LSE 1 372.50 13:14:05 LSE 200 372.50 13:15:08 LSE 47 372.50 13:15:08 LSE 1 372.50 13:30:05 LSE 112 372.50 13:32:31 LSE 135 372.50 13:32:31 LSE 65 372.50 13:32:31 LSE 183 372.50 13:32:31 LSE 250 372.50 13:32:32 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 204 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 44 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 97 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 151 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:34 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 51 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 94 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 103 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 67 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 113 372.50 13:32:37 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 200 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 48 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 200 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 48 372.50 13:32:44 LSE 75 372.50 13:32:45 LSE 173 372.50 13:32:46 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:46 LSE 200 372.50 13:32:47 LSE 248 372.50 13:32:47 LSE 208 372.50 13:32:47 LSE 328 370.00 13:36:27 LSE 400 368.50 14:13:59 LSE 842 368.50 14:13:59 LSE 608 368.50 14:37:55 LSE 248 368.00 14:37:55 LSE 248 368.00 14:37:55 LSE 113 368.50 14:37:55 LSE 103 368.50 14:37:55 LSE 275 368.50 14:37:55 LSE 1 368.00 14:37:58 LSE 247 368.00 14:37:58 LSE 38 368.00 14:41:25 LSE 248 368.00 14:41:25 LSE 1 368.00 14:43:37 LSE 285 368.00 14:43:59 LSE 248 368.00 14:45:10 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 265 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 163 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 85 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:25 LSE 104 368.50 14:56:26 LSE 144 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 248 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 2 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 99 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 106 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 258 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 41 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 113 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 92 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 43 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 93 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 57 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 9 368.50 14:56:27 LSE 4 368.50 14:56:29 LSE 2 368.50 14:58:22 LSE 83 368.50 14:58:22 LSE 200 368.50 14:58:28 LSE 48 368.50 14:58:28 LSE 200 368.50 14:58:33 LSE 30 368.50 14:58:57 LSE 18 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 21 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 113 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 114 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 166 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 80 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 58 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 110 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 228 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 20 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 248 368.50 14:59:42 LSE 1 368.50 15:15:42 LSE 3 368.50 15:18:23 LSE 272 368.50 15:21:59 LSE 248 368.00 15:36:21 LSE 11 368.00 15:46:51 LSE 200 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 37 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 246 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 248 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 224 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 24 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 207 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 41 368.00 15:47:21 LSE 152 368.00 15:50:35 LSE 96 368.00 15:50:35 LSE 200 368.00 15:50:45 LSE 48 368.00 15:50:45 LSE 35 368.00 15:50:45 LSE 213 368.00 15:50:45 LSE 213 368.00 15:50:45 LSE 12 368.00 15:59:35 LSE 23 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 1 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 41 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 100 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 106 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 27 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 173 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 70 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:55 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:58 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 134 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 114 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 136 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 7 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 241 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 248 368.00 15:59:59 LSE 248 367.50 16:00:54 LSE 235 367.50 16:00:54 LSE 10 367.50 16:00:55 LSE 3 367.50 16:01:10 LSE 149 367.50 16:01:30 LSE 7 368.00 16:02:11 LSE 2 368.00 16:02:11 LSE 7 369.50 16:12:57 LSE 113 369.50 16:15:11 LSE





For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.