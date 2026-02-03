LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

03 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 02 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 42,976 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 422.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 428.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 425.466679

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,256,854 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,742,633 have voting rights and 1,605,170 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 126 422.00 08:20:59 LSE 795 422.50 08:36:40 LSE 389 422.50 08:46:51 LSE 268 423.00 09:33:26 LSE 219 424.50 10:20:19 LSE 15 424.50 10:39:35 LSE 205 424.50 10:42:24 LSE 196 424.00 11:06:21 LSE 5 424.00 11:06:21 LSE 66 424.00 11:06:21 LSE 21 424.00 11:06:21 LSE 22 424.00 11:06:21 LSE 217 424.00 11:06:23 LSE 167 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 50 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 30 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 59 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 128 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 217 424.50 11:36:23 LSE 217 424.50 11:37:44 LSE 180 424.50 11:37:46 LSE 37 424.50 11:37:54 LSE 217 424.50 11:37:54 LSE 217 424.50 12:30:25 LSE 4 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 213 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.50 12:44:23 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:26 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:26 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:26 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 17 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 200 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 217 424.00 12:44:30 LSE 116 424.00 12:45:21 LSE 101 424.00 12:45:21 LSE 217 424.00 12:45:21 LSE 217 424.00 12:45:21 LSE 16 424.00 12:45:30 LSE 308 423.00 12:49:03 LSE 468 424.50 13:10:13 LSE 281 424.50 13:10:13 LSE 198 424.50 13:10:13 LSE 538 425.00 13:46:22 LSE 513 425.00 13:46:22 LSE 204 425.00 14:22:30 LSE 584 425.50 14:31:24 LSE 229 426.00 14:37:21 LSE 727 425.50 14:40:39 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:32 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:32 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:32 LSE 130 425.00 14:42:32 LSE 87 425.00 14:42:32 LSE 100 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 234 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 117 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 369 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 217 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 125 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 17 425.00 14:42:45 LSE 75 425.00 14:42:46 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:11 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:11 LSE 40 425.00 14:43:11 LSE 5 425.00 14:43:11 LSE 12 425.00 14:43:11 LSE 160 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 217 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 151 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 6 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 11 425.00 14:43:15 LSE 49 425.00 14:44:37 LSE 138 425.00 14:44:37 LSE 300 425.00 14:45:02 LSE 68 425.00 14:45:02 LSE 217 425.00 14:45:02 LSE 217 425.00 14:45:02 LSE 217 425.00 14:45:02 LSE 100 425.00 14:45:08 LSE 117 425.00 14:45:08 LSE 100 425.00 14:47:42 LSE 117 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 217 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 153 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 34 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 30 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 207 425.00 14:47:43 LSE 109 425.00 14:49:08 LSE 108 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 217 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 217 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 217 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 217 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 172 425.00 14:49:14 LSE 45 425.00 14:49:48 LSE 167 425.00 14:49:49 LSE 50 425.00 14:50:42 LSE 217 425.00 14:50:42 LSE 93 425.00 14:50:42 LSE 335 424.50 14:58:02 LSE 63 426.00 15:26:37 LSE 1,555 426.00 15:26:37 LSE 1,492 426.00 15:26:38 LSE 53 426.50 15:26:48 LSE 34 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 50 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 89 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 217 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 217 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 217 426.50 15:26:49 LSE 26 426.50 15:26:50 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:51 LSE 50 426.50 15:26:51 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:51 LSE 50 426.50 15:26:51 LSE 89 426.50 15:26:51 LSE 139 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 217 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 26 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 191 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 139 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 139 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 139 426.50 15:26:52 LSE 78 426.50 15:26:54 LSE 139 426.50 15:26:54 LSE 203 426.00 15:29:10 LSE 484 425.50 15:31:22 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:14 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:16 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 103 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 114 426.50 15:54:17 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:18 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:18 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:18 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:18 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:19 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:19 LSE 217 426.50 15:54:20 LSE 813 426.50 15:56:52 LSE 217 426.50 15:56:52 LSE 217 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 755 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 217 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 217 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 217 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 87 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 130 426.50 15:58:45 LSE 100 426.50 15:59:05 LSE 117 426.50 16:05:15 LSE 231 426.50 16:05:15 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 217 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 155 426.50 16:06:20 LSE 186 428.50 16:16:28 LSE 54 428.50 16:16:28 LSE 242 428.50 16:16:28 LSE 28 428.50 16:16:28 LSE 56 428.50 16:16:28 LSE 32 428.50 16:16:29 LSE 148 428.50 16:16:29 LSE 32 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 32 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 148 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 5 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 32 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 217 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 217 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 170 428.50 16:16:30 LSE 262 428.00 16:16:32 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.