Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
23 February 2026

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:20 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:48,966
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):412.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):417.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):415.468968

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,665,186 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,334,301 have voting rights and 2,013,502 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
217416.0008:13:30LSE  
217416.0008:13:30LSE  
217416.0008:13:30LSE  
217416.0008:13:30LSE  
217416.0008:13:30LSE  
217416.0008:17:15LSE  
57416.0008:18:54LSE  
637416.0008:18:54LSE  
217416.0008:18:54LSE  
104416.0008:18:54LSE  
113416.0008:18:54LSE  
217416.0008:18:55LSE  
217416.0008:18:58LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:13LSE  
217416.0008:19:16LSE  
217416.0008:19:22LSE  
245416.0008:19:22LSE  
107416.0008:19:25LSE  
71416.0008:19:31LSE  
39416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
217416.0008:19:53LSE  
196416.0008:19:56LSE  
21416.0008:19:56LSE  
217416.0008:19:56LSE  
100416.0008:19:56LSE  
117416.0008:20:00LSE  
217416.0008:20:00LSE  
217416.0008:20:00LSE  
217416.0008:20:00LSE  
202416.0008:20:01LSE  
15416.0008:20:41LSE  
217416.0008:20:41LSE  
217416.0008:20:53LSE  
217416.0008:20:56LSE  
107415.0008:26:38LSE  
110415.0008:26:38LSE  
217415.0008:26:38LSE  
217415.0008:26:38LSE  
217415.0008:26:38LSE  
217415.0008:26:38LSE  
131415.0008:26:38LSE  
267414.0008:26:40LSE  
208412.5008:29:53LSE  
124413.0008:36:27LSE  
93413.0008:36:27LSE  
20413.0008:38:10LSE  
57413.0008:39:54LSE  
153412.0008:49:48LSE  
21412.0008:49:48LSE  
138414.5009:12:51LSE  
84416.0009:24:37LSE  
208416.0009:28:00LSE  
266416.0010:10:20LSE  
266415.0010:15:24LSE  
286414.0010:43:39LSE  
255415.0012:00:30LSE  
1415.0012:00:30LSE  
164416.0012:08:39LSE  
55416.0012:08:39LSE  
33415.5013:15:07LSE  
176415.5013:15:09LSE  
177415.0013:57:31LSE  
40415.0013:57:31LSE  
217415.0013:57:31LSE  
217415.0013:57:31LSE  
217415.0013:57:31LSE  
217415.0013:57:31LSE  
217415.0013:57:32LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
143415.0013:57:34LSE  
77415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217415.0013:57:34LSE  
217414.5013:57:37LSE  
217414.5013:57:37LSE  
217414.5013:57:37LSE  
46414.5013:57:37LSE  
106414.5013:57:37LSE  
65414.5013:57:38LSE  
217414.5013:57:38LSE  
217414.5013:57:38LSE  
41414.5013:57:40LSE  
134414.5013:57:40LSE  
4414.5013:57:40LSE  
2414.5013:57:40LSE  
77414.5013:57:41LSE  
57414.5013:57:41LSE  
160414.5013:57:43LSE  
120414.5013:57:43LSE  
97414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
50414.5013:57:43LSE  
167414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:43LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
100414.5013:57:46LSE  
117414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:46LSE  
101414.5013:57:46LSE  
217414.5013:57:47LSE  
115414.5014:09:15LSE  
113414.5014:09:17LSE  
11414.5014:09:20LSE  
11414.5014:09:20LSE  
109414.5014:09:25LSE  
108414.5014:11:48LSE  
245414.0014:13:22LSE  
215414.0014:13:22LSE  
80412.5014:45:02LSE  
2414.5014:53:20LSE  
186414.5014:53:20LSE  
459416.5015:02:31LSE  
268415.5015:03:32LSE  
9415.0015:04:00LSE  
324417.0015:12:28LSE  
288416.5015:13:35LSE  
217416.0015:16:05LSE  
217416.0015:16:27LSE  
217416.0015:16:27LSE  
217416.0015:20:15LSE  
100416.0015:20:18LSE  
117416.0015:20:19LSE  
249416.0015:20:19LSE  
217416.0015:20:19LSE  
217416.0015:20:19LSE  
217416.0015:20:53LSE  
217416.0015:20:57LSE  
217416.0015:20:57LSE  
217416.0015:20:57LSE  
217416.0015:20:57LSE  
217416.0015:20:57LSE  
18416.0015:28:34LSE  
199416.0015:28:34LSE  
217416.0015:29:40LSE  
217416.0015:35:58LSE  
217416.0015:36:00LSE  
217416.0015:36:00LSE  
217416.0015:36:00LSE  
217416.0015:36:00LSE  
217416.0015:36:01LSE  
174416.0015:36:01LSE  
43416.0015:36:03LSE  
217416.0015:37:51LSE  
217416.0015:37:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
117416.0015:38:51LSE  
109416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
217416.0015:38:51LSE  
30415.5015:42:56LSE  
187415.5015:42:56LSE  
217415.5015:42:56LSE  
217416.0015:44:57LSE  
217416.0015:44:57LSE  
217416.0015:50:44LSE  
246416.0015:50:44LSE  
145416.0015:50:44LSE  
72416.0015:50:44LSE  
217416.0015:50:44LSE  
18416.0015:50:44LSE  
199416.0015:50:44LSE  
217416.0015:50:44LSE  
32416.0015:50:44LSE  
2416.0015:50:44LSE  
183416.0015:50:46LSE  
100416.0015:50:46LSE  
135416.0015:50:47LSE  
59415.0016:09:48LSE  
217415.0016:10:08LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:30LSE  
217415.5016:13:31LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:33LSE  
217415.5016:13:36LSE  
217415.5016:13:36LSE  
217415.5016:13:36LSE  
217415.5016:13:37LSE  
81415.0016:13:37LSE  
217415.5016:13:37LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:38LSE  
217415.5016:13:39LSE  
217415.5016:13:39LSE  
217415.5016:13:41LSE  
217415.5016:13:54LSE  
434415.5016:13:54LSE  
55415.5016:13:54LSE  
162415.5016:13:54LSE  
217415.5016:13:54LSE  
114415.5016:13:54LSE  
103415.5016:13:56LSE  
217415.5016:13:56LSE  
217415.5016:13:56LSE  
217415.5016:13:56LSE  
217415.5016:13:57LSE  
217415.5016:13:59LSE  
116415.5016:13:59LSE  
101415.5016:14:00LSE  
217415.5016:14:17LSE  
224415.5016:14:17LSE  
217415.5016:14:18LSE  
111415.5016:14:18LSE  
18415.5016:14:32LSE  
18415.5016:14:45LSE  
18415.5016:14:58LSE  
52415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:00LSE  
217415.5016:15:01LSE  
217415.5016:15:01LSE  
217415.5016:15:01LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


