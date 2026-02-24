Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
24 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:23 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:28,478
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):410.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):417.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):415.483847

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,693,664 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,305,823 have voting rights and 2,041,980 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
282414.5008:09:30LSE  
416414.5008:09:30LSE  
263416.5009:04:58LSE  
215417.5009:39:38LSE  
54416.5010:02:11LSE  
155416.5010:02:11LSE  
214415.0010:06:58LSE  
221413.0010:26:13LSE  
209414.0010:49:34LSE  
16414.0011:23:30LSE  
139416.0012:02:43LSE  
227416.0012:02:43LSE  
18416.0012:20:19LSE  
190416.0012:20:19LSE  
215416.0012:20:19LSE  
189416.0012:20:19LSE  
19416.0012:20:19LSE  
208416.0012:20:19LSE  
1416.0012:24:28LSE  
207416.0012:28:56LSE  
31416.0012:30:20LSE  
177416.0012:31:02LSE  
208416.0012:35:02LSE  
70416.0012:35:30LSE  
138416.0012:35:30LSE  
136416.0012:38:54LSE  
72416.0012:38:54LSE  
208416.0012:39:27LSE  
208416.0012:39:27LSE  
208416.0012:39:27LSE  
208416.0012:43:42LSE  
208416.0012:43:42LSE  
228416.0012:43:42LSE  
208416.0012:43:42LSE  
208416.0012:43:42LSE  
206416.0012:43:42LSE  
2416.0012:43:42LSE  
208416.0012:43:42LSE  
208416.0012:43:43LSE  
208416.0012:43:43LSE  
208416.0012:43:43LSE  
208416.0012:44:06LSE  
208416.0012:44:06LSE  
208416.0012:44:06LSE  
208416.0012:44:06LSE  
208416.0012:44:06LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:40LSE  
208416.0012:44:43LSE  
208416.0012:44:43LSE  
208416.0012:44:43LSE  
208416.0012:44:43LSE  
208416.0012:44:43LSE  
208416.0012:45:19LSE  
208416.0012:45:19LSE  
208416.0012:45:20LSE  
172416.0012:45:37LSE  
36416.0012:45:48LSE  
208416.0012:46:13LSE  
208416.0012:46:17LSE  
208416.0012:46:17LSE  
208416.0012:46:17LSE  
16416.0012:46:25LSE  
247415.5012:46:25LSE  
613414.5013:09:09LSE  
131414.5013:31:51LSE  
179417.0013:54:31LSE  
519417.0013:54:31LSE  
73415.5013:54:31LSE  
1415.5014:04:35LSE  
180416.5014:05:03LSE  
180416.5014:05:03LSE  
201416.5014:05:03LSE  
138416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:03LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
125416.5014:05:06LSE  
6416.5014:05:06LSE  
77416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
208416.5014:05:06LSE  
107416.5014:05:09LSE  
4416.5014:05:09LSE  
97416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:09LSE  
208416.5014:05:12LSE  
208416.5014:05:12LSE  
208416.5014:05:12LSE  
208416.5014:05:12LSE  
208416.5014:05:12LSE  
110416.5014:05:13LSE  
5416.5014:05:13LSE  
93416.5014:05:13LSE  
208416.5014:05:13LSE  
36416.5014:05:13LSE  
172416.5014:05:13LSE  
94416.5014:05:13LSE  
114416.5014:05:13LSE  
51416.0014:05:16LSE  
3416.0014:05:26LSE  
35415.5014:11:47LSE  
680415.5014:11:47LSE  
551415.0014:13:35LSE  
115414.5014:19:04LSE  
111415.0014:34:36LSE  
223415.0014:34:36LSE  
85415.0014:34:36LSE  
279414.0014:38:12LSE  
21414.0014:40:19LSE  
42414.0014:40:19LSE  
180414.0014:40:19LSE  
191414.0014:40:19LSE  
335412.5015:09:17LSE  
187413.5015:14:50LSE  
100413.5015:14:50LSE  
1413.5015:14:50LSE  
127413.5015:14:50LSE  
351412.5015:41:35LSE  
576411.5016:00:04LSE  
126411.5016:00:04LSE  
702411.5016:00:10LSE  
379410.0016:06:25LSE  
110410.0016:12:59LSE  
113410.0016:12:59LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading