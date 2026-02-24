LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

24 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 28,478 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 417.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 415.483847

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,693,664 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,305,823 have voting rights and 2,041,980 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 282 414.50 08:09:30 LSE 416 414.50 08:09:30 LSE 263 416.50 09:04:58 LSE 215 417.50 09:39:38 LSE 54 416.50 10:02:11 LSE 155 416.50 10:02:11 LSE 214 415.00 10:06:58 LSE 221 413.00 10:26:13 LSE 209 414.00 10:49:34 LSE 16 414.00 11:23:30 LSE 139 416.00 12:02:43 LSE 227 416.00 12:02:43 LSE 18 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 190 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 215 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 189 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 19 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 208 416.00 12:20:19 LSE 1 416.00 12:24:28 LSE 207 416.00 12:28:56 LSE 31 416.00 12:30:20 LSE 177 416.00 12:31:02 LSE 208 416.00 12:35:02 LSE 70 416.00 12:35:30 LSE 138 416.00 12:35:30 LSE 136 416.00 12:38:54 LSE 72 416.00 12:38:54 LSE 208 416.00 12:39:27 LSE 208 416.00 12:39:27 LSE 208 416.00 12:39:27 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 228 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 206 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 2 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:42 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:43:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:06 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:06 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:06 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:06 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:06 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:40 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:44:43 LSE 208 416.00 12:45:19 LSE 208 416.00 12:45:19 LSE 208 416.00 12:45:20 LSE 172 416.00 12:45:37 LSE 36 416.00 12:45:48 LSE 208 416.00 12:46:13 LSE 208 416.00 12:46:17 LSE 208 416.00 12:46:17 LSE 208 416.00 12:46:17 LSE 16 416.00 12:46:25 LSE 247 415.50 12:46:25 LSE 613 414.50 13:09:09 LSE 131 414.50 13:31:51 LSE 179 417.00 13:54:31 LSE 519 417.00 13:54:31 LSE 73 415.50 13:54:31 LSE 1 415.50 14:04:35 LSE 180 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 180 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 201 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 138 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:03 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 125 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 6 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 77 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:06 LSE 107 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 4 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 97 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:09 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:12 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:12 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:12 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:12 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:12 LSE 110 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 5 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 93 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 208 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 36 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 172 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 94 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 114 416.50 14:05:13 LSE 51 416.00 14:05:16 LSE 3 416.00 14:05:26 LSE 35 415.50 14:11:47 LSE 680 415.50 14:11:47 LSE 551 415.00 14:13:35 LSE 115 414.50 14:19:04 LSE 111 415.00 14:34:36 LSE 223 415.00 14:34:36 LSE 85 415.00 14:34:36 LSE 279 414.00 14:38:12 LSE 21 414.00 14:40:19 LSE 42 414.00 14:40:19 LSE 180 414.00 14:40:19 LSE 191 414.00 14:40:19 LSE 335 412.50 15:09:17 LSE 187 413.50 15:14:50 LSE 100 413.50 15:14:50 LSE 1 413.50 15:14:50 LSE 127 413.50 15:14:50 LSE 351 412.50 15:41:35 LSE 576 411.50 16:00:04 LSE 126 411.50 16:00:04 LSE 702 411.50 16:00:10 LSE 379 410.00 16:06:25 LSE 110 410.00 16:12:59 LSE 113 410.00 16:12:59 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



