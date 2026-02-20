Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
20 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:19 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:30,167
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):410.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):417.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):415.144529

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,616,220 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,383,267 have voting rights and 1,964,536 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
59415.0008:18:59LSE  
150415.0008:18:59LSE  
740415.0008:18:59LSE  
154415.0008:18:59LSE  
55415.0008:19:53LSE  
209415.0008:19:53LSE  
209415.0008:19:53LSE  
209415.0008:19:53LSE  
209415.0008:20:54LSE  
200415.0008:20:59LSE  
9415.0008:21:01LSE  
78415.0008:24:44LSE  
131415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:44LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:47LSE  
209415.0008:24:50LSE  
209415.0008:24:50LSE  
209415.0008:24:52LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:24:54LSE  
209415.0008:26:00LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
209415.0008:27:15LSE  
177415.0008:27:15LSE  
211415.0009:31:03LSE  
244415.5009:46:05LSE  
190414.0009:58:46LSE  
19414.0009:58:46LSE  
267414.0010:06:05LSE  
157414.5012:42:43LSE  
614417.0013:49:17LSE  
100417.5014:18:31LSE  
231417.5014:18:31LSE  
214417.0014:30:26LSE  
463416.5014:40:41LSE  
186416.5014:40:41LSE  
124416.5014:40:41LSE  
109416.5014:40:41LSE  
208416.5014:40:42LSE  
165416.0014:41:59LSE  
43416.0014:41:59LSE  
232416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
80416.0014:41:59LSE  
128416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:41:59LSE  
208416.0014:42:00LSE  
208416.0014:42:00LSE  
211416.0014:42:00LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:01LSE  
93416.0014:42:01LSE  
115416.0014:42:01LSE  
208416.0014:42:03LSE  
208416.0014:42:03LSE  
208416.0014:42:04LSE  
90416.0014:42:04LSE  
118416.0014:42:04LSE  
90416.0014:42:04LSE  
85416.0014:42:04LSE  
123416.0014:42:04LSE  
208416.0014:42:04LSE  
208416.0014:42:04LSE  
208416.0014:42:04LSE  
208416.0014:42:06LSE  
208416.0014:42:06LSE  
189416.0014:42:07LSE  
208416.0014:42:07LSE  
208416.0014:42:08LSE  
208416.0014:42:08LSE  
208416.0014:42:08LSE  
208416.0014:42:08LSE  
208416.0014:42:08LSE  
96416.0014:42:09LSE  
112416.0014:42:09LSE  
208416.0014:42:09LSE  
208416.0014:42:11LSE  
208416.0014:42:11LSE  
208416.0014:42:11LSE  
208416.0014:42:11LSE  
208416.0014:42:11LSE  
20416.0014:42:11LSE  
91416.0014:42:17LSE  
39415.5014:45:30LSE  
208415.5014:46:17LSE  
91415.5014:49:36LSE  
70415.5014:54:26LSE  
304415.5015:03:30LSE  
245414.0015:04:28LSE  
22413.5015:11:00LSE  
579413.5015:11:00LSE  
101413.5015:11:00LSE  
209414.0015:11:36LSE  
209414.0015:14:38LSE  
209414.0015:14:38LSE  
33414.0015:14:38LSE  
6414.0015:14:38LSE  
12414.0015:14:38LSE  
158414.0015:18:45LSE  
27414.0015:18:45LSE  
182414.0015:18:46LSE  
227414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:46LSE  
209414.0015:18:48LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
209414.0015:18:49LSE  
118414.0015:18:49LSE  
251412.0016:00:59LSE  
435410.5016:02:26LSE  
67410.5016:02:26LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

