LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

20 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 19 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,167 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 417.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 415.144529

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,616,220 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,383,267 have voting rights and 1,964,536 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 59 415.00 08:18:59 LSE 150 415.00 08:18:59 LSE 740 415.00 08:18:59 LSE 154 415.00 08:18:59 LSE 55 415.00 08:19:53 LSE 209 415.00 08:19:53 LSE 209 415.00 08:19:53 LSE 209 415.00 08:19:53 LSE 209 415.00 08:20:54 LSE 200 415.00 08:20:59 LSE 9 415.00 08:21:01 LSE 78 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 131 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:44 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:47 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:50 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:50 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:52 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:24:54 LSE 209 415.00 08:26:00 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 209 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 177 415.00 08:27:15 LSE 211 415.00 09:31:03 LSE 244 415.50 09:46:05 LSE 190 414.00 09:58:46 LSE 19 414.00 09:58:46 LSE 267 414.00 10:06:05 LSE 157 414.50 12:42:43 LSE 614 417.00 13:49:17 LSE 100 417.50 14:18:31 LSE 231 417.50 14:18:31 LSE 214 417.00 14:30:26 LSE 463 416.50 14:40:41 LSE 186 416.50 14:40:41 LSE 124 416.50 14:40:41 LSE 109 416.50 14:40:41 LSE 208 416.50 14:40:42 LSE 165 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 43 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 232 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 80 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 128 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:41:59 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:00 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:00 LSE 211 416.00 14:42:00 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 93 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 115 416.00 14:42:01 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:03 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:03 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 90 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 118 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 90 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 85 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 123 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:04 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:06 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:06 LSE 189 416.00 14:42:07 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:07 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:08 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:08 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:08 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:08 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:08 LSE 96 416.00 14:42:09 LSE 112 416.00 14:42:09 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:09 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 208 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 20 416.00 14:42:11 LSE 91 416.00 14:42:17 LSE 39 415.50 14:45:30 LSE 208 415.50 14:46:17 LSE 91 415.50 14:49:36 LSE 70 415.50 14:54:26 LSE 304 415.50 15:03:30 LSE 245 414.00 15:04:28 LSE 22 413.50 15:11:00 LSE 579 413.50 15:11:00 LSE 101 413.50 15:11:00 LSE 209 414.00 15:11:36 LSE 209 414.00 15:14:38 LSE 209 414.00 15:14:38 LSE 33 414.00 15:14:38 LSE 6 414.00 15:14:38 LSE 12 414.00 15:14:38 LSE 158 414.00 15:18:45 LSE 27 414.00 15:18:45 LSE 182 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 227 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:46 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:48 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 209 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 118 414.00 15:18:49 LSE 251 412.00 16:00:59 LSE 435 410.50 16:02:26 LSE 67 410.50 16:02:26 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.