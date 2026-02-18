Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
18 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:17 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:15,268
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):406.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):414.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.158796

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,558,139 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,441,348 have voting rights and 1,906,455 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
825414.5008:19:43LSE  
215411.0008:50:48LSE  
214410.5009:22:40LSE  
348408.5009:55:50LSE  
5406.0010:30:07LSE  
46409.0012:38:01LSE  
47409.0012:38:01LSE  
396409.0012:52:06LSE  
620409.5013:48:49LSE  
538409.5013:48:49LSE  
615411.5014:12:57LSE  
598411.5014:14:18LSE  
407411.5014:14:18LSE  
55409.0014:51:01LSE  
463409.0014:51:01LSE  
484409.5015:05:08LSE  
489409.0015:06:45LSE  
489409.0015:07:05LSE  
211409.0015:07:05LSE  
168409.0015:25:48LSE  
18409.0015:25:48LSE  
295409.0015:25:48LSE  
281410.0016:21:56LSE  
479410.0016:21:57LSE  
421410.0016:21:57LSE  
9410.0016:21:57LSE  
211410.0016:21:58LSE  
204410.0016:21:58LSE  
7410.0016:21:58LSE  
211410.0016:21:58LSE  
198410.0016:21:58LSE  
13410.0016:21:58LSE  
211410.0016:21:59LSE  
34410.0016:21:59LSE  
177410.0016:21:59LSE  
211410.0016:22:01LSE  
96410.0016:22:01LSE  
115410.0016:22:01LSE  
211410.0016:22:01LSE  
211410.0016:22:01LSE  
211410.0016:22:01LSE  
204410.0016:22:01LSE  
7410.0016:22:01LSE  
8410.0016:22:39LSE  
434410.0016:22:40LSE  
457410.0016:22:40LSE  
461410.0016:22:40LSE  
211410.0016:22:40LSE  
211410.0016:22:40LSE  
4410.0016:22:40LSE  
207410.0016:22:40LSE  
403410.0016:22:42LSE  
430410.0016:22:42LSE  
211410.0016:22:42LSE  
211410.0016:22:42LSE  
40410.0016:22:43LSE  
431410.0016:22:43LSE  
119410.0016:22:43LSE  
162410.0016:22:43LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


