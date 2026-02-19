Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:18 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:27,914
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):407.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):416.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):413.370997

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,586,053 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,413,434 have voting rights and 1,934,369 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
1,014408.5008:11:54LSE  
36408.0009:14:28LSE  
18408.5009:14:28LSE  
211408.5009:19:32LSE  
330407.5010:43:49LSE  
847408.5011:17:10LSE  
853408.5011:17:10LSE  
853408.5011:17:50LSE  
865408.5011:18:28LSE  
695408.5011:18:28LSE  
485409.5011:35:30LSE  
211412.0011:51:10LSE  
749412.5011:55:39LSE  
597412.5011:55:39LSE  
211413.0012:35:14LSE  
45412.5012:59:25LSE  
230412.5013:20:40LSE  
239412.5014:12:59LSE  
230413.0014:29:43LSE  
211412.5014:29:52LSE  
211415.0015:12:52LSE  
211415.0015:12:57LSE  
211414.5015:20:55LSE  
211414.5015:21:52LSE  
225414.0015:23:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:29:58LSE  
209415.0015:30:08LSE  
209415.0015:30:16LSE  
209415.0015:30:21LSE  
209415.0015:30:27LSE  
209415.0015:30:33LSE  
209415.0015:30:38LSE  
209415.0015:30:44LSE  
209415.0015:30:52LSE  
209415.0015:30:58LSE  
209415.0015:30:58LSE  
209415.0015:31:03LSE  
209415.0015:31:08LSE  
209415.0015:31:15LSE  
209415.0015:31:15LSE  
209415.0015:31:24LSE  
209415.0015:31:30LSE  
7415.0015:32:52LSE  
202415.0015:35:56LSE  
214415.0015:35:56LSE  
209415.0015:36:02LSE  
209415.0015:36:08LSE  
209415.0015:36:15LSE  
53415.0015:36:23LSE  
156415.0015:36:28LSE  
209415.0015:36:33LSE  
209415.0015:36:38LSE  
209415.0015:36:42LSE  
209415.0015:36:50LSE  
209415.0015:36:56LSE  
209415.0015:37:02LSE  
209415.0015:37:10LSE  
209415.0015:37:16LSE  
209415.0015:37:24LSE  
209415.0015:37:30LSE  
209415.0015:37:35LSE  
209415.0015:37:40LSE  
209415.0015:37:48LSE  
60415.0015:39:59LSE  
94415.0015:41:16LSE  
55415.0015:42:43LSE  
118415.0015:47:40LSE  
91415.0015:47:52LSE  
209415.0015:47:56LSE  
213415.0015:47:56LSE  
209415.0015:48:02LSE  
209415.0015:48:08LSE  
209415.0015:48:12LSE  
209415.0015:48:16LSE  
209415.0015:48:20LSE  
209415.0015:48:25LSE  
209415.0015:48:30LSE  
209415.0015:48:35LSE  
240415.0015:48:35LSE  
209415.0015:48:40LSE  
209415.0015:48:44LSE  
209415.0015:48:49LSE  
209415.0015:48:50LSE  
209415.5015:51:45LSE  
209415.0015:51:52LSE  
209415.0015:52:05LSE  
209415.0015:52:13LSE  
209415.0015:52:27LSE  
209415.0015:52:31LSE  
209415.0015:52:35LSE  
211415.0015:52:35LSE  
209415.0015:52:40LSE  
209415.0015:52:46LSE  
209415.0015:52:51LSE  
209415.0015:52:55LSE  
209415.0015:53:01LSE  
209415.0015:53:32LSE  
87415.0015:53:37LSE  
122415.0015:55:16LSE  
26415.0015:55:16LSE  
209416.5015:57:43LSE  
209416.5015:58:42LSE  
473416.0016:00:45LSE  
235416.0016:00:45LSE  
224415.5016:02:59LSE  
209415.0016:06:05LSE  
195415.0016:15:08LSE  
209416.0016:15:57LSE  
209415.5016:20:43LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

