LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

17 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 16 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 35,230 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 413.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 420.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 415.785992

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,542,871 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,456,616 have voting rights and 1,891,187 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 210 416.00 08:15:00 LSE 210 416.00 08:15:00 LSE 210 416.00 08:15:20 LSE 210 418.50 08:57:57 LSE 110 420.00 09:20:44 LSE 651 420.00 09:20:44 LSE 954 420.00 09:20:44 LSE 114 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 56 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 206 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 206 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 206 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 206 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 81 419.00 09:20:45 LSE 206 419.00 09:20:47 LSE 118 419.00 09:20:49 LSE 88 419.00 09:26:43 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:07 LSE 206 418.00 09:38:10 LSE 1 418.50 10:29:53 LSE 205 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 206 418.50 10:40:26 LSE 7 418.50 10:40:28 LSE 199 418.50 10:40:28 LSE 25 418.50 10:42:14 LSE 18 418.50 10:42:14 LSE 49 418.50 10:42:14 LSE 7 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 5 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 206 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 100 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 106 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 106 419.00 10:44:29 LSE 100 419.00 10:44:33 LSE 206 419.00 10:44:33 LSE 206 419.00 10:44:33 LSE 206 419.00 10:44:33 LSE 248 418.50 11:14:14 LSE 400 418.50 11:14:14 LSE 17 418.50 11:14:14 LSE 206 416.50 11:14:14 LSE 55 416.50 11:14:15 LSE 277 415.50 11:52:07 LSE 287 416.50 12:00:33 LSE 75 416.00 12:03:11 LSE 16 416.00 12:03:11 LSE 2 416.00 12:03:11 LSE 113 416.00 12:03:11 LSE 206 416.50 12:10:05 LSE 206 415.50 12:42:53 LSE 209 415.00 12:55:59 LSE 209 415.00 12:55:59 LSE 61 415.00 12:55:59 LSE 9 415.00 12:55:59 LSE 9 415.00 12:55:59 LSE 130 415.00 12:59:39 LSE 61 415.00 13:00:52 LSE 148 415.00 13:00:52 LSE 157 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 52 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:50 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:50 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:50 LSE 209 415.00 13:06:50 LSE 1 415.00 13:06:56 LSE 145 415.00 13:06:56 LSE 63 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:07:56 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:44 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:45 LSE 203 415.00 13:09:45 LSE 6 415.00 13:09:45 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:47 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:48 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:49 LSE 209 415.00 13:09:49 LSE 138 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 45 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 26 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 157 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 29 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 23 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 23 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 27 415.00 13:09:50 LSE 182 415.00 13:09:51 LSE 158 415.00 13:09:51 LSE 51 415.00 13:09:51 LSE 209 415.00 13:10:12 LSE 154 415.00 13:10:12 LSE 209 415.50 13:51:29 LSE 285 413.00 15:09:17 LSE 12 414.00 15:25:20 LSE 209 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 209 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 209 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 22 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 180 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 7 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 17 414.00 15:25:22 LSE 209 415.00 15:45:31 LSE 18 414.00 15:52:03 LSE 45 414.00 15:52:03 LSE 84 414.00 15:52:03 LSE 45 414.00 15:52:03 LSE 209 414.00 15:56:15 LSE 209 414.00 15:56:15 LSE 209 414.00 15:56:18 LSE 47 414.00 15:56:18 LSE 9 414.00 15:56:18 LSE 9 414.00 15:56:18 LSE 51 414.00 15:56:23 LSE 23 414.00 15:57:00 LSE 3 414.00 15:57:00 LSE 15 414.00 15:57:00 LSE 3 414.00 15:57:00 LSE 18 414.00 15:57:56 LSE 191 414.00 15:58:30 LSE 186 414.00 15:59:21 LSE 23 414.00 16:00:29 LSE 174 414.00 16:00:29 LSE 35 414.00 16:02:37 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:37 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 76 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 12 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 6 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 115 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:48 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:51 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:51 LSE 235 414.00 16:02:51 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:51 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:52 LSE 78 414.00 16:02:52 LSE 131 414.00 16:02:54 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:54 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:54 LSE 209 414.00 16:02:54 LSE 209 414.00 16:03:02 LSE 21 414.00 16:03:07 LSE 188 414.00 16:04:07 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:07 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:07 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:18 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:21 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:30 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:30 LSE 209 414.00 16:04:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:08 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:08 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:08 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:08 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:12 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:29 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:29 LSE 209 414.00 16:05:32 LSE 18 414.00 16:05:54 LSE 18 414.00 16:06:36 LSE 136 414.00 16:07:40 LSE 37 414.00 16:16:17 LSE 209 414.00 16:16:18 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 220 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:17:40 LSE 177 414.00 16:17:40 LSE

