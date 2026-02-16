LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

16 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 13 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 408.090290

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,507,641 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,491,846 have voting rights and 1,855,957 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 281 409.00 10:21:38 LSE 313 409.00 10:21:38 LSE 71 409.00 10:21:38 LSE 45 409.00 10:21:38 LSE 213 408.00 12:18:45 LSE 226 405.50 12:58:23 LSE 55 406.50 13:20:47 LSE 213 406.50 13:20:49 LSE 1 406.50 13:23:36 LSE 133 406.50 13:30:02 LSE 5 406.50 13:30:06 LSE 8 406.50 13:31:42 LSE 66 406.50 13:32:13 LSE 213 406.50 13:32:38 LSE 213 406.50 13:33:47 LSE 1 406.50 13:34:36 LSE 212 406.50 13:35:10 LSE 32 406.50 13:35:10 LSE 181 406.50 13:35:17 LSE 22 406.50 13:35:17 LSE 3 406.50 13:35:17 LSE 15 406.50 13:35:17 LSE 173 406.50 13:35:24 LSE 18 406.50 13:35:24 LSE 195 406.50 13:35:33 LSE 18 406.50 13:35:33 LSE 195 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 213 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 34 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 1 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 17 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 1 406.50 13:36:07 LSE 160 406.50 13:36:13 LSE 1 406.50 13:40:00 LSE 212 406.50 13:43:20 LSE 273 407.00 13:43:33 LSE 214 407.00 13:43:35 LSE 306 407.00 13:49:08 LSE 239 407.50 13:54:12 LSE 213 408.00 13:59:29 LSE 254 407.00 13:59:39 LSE 213 406.50 14:02:19 LSE 213 406.50 14:02:20 LSE 213 406.50 14:02:31 LSE 6 407.50 14:09:15 LSE 348 407.50 14:12:24 LSE 207 407.50 14:12:24 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:24 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:24 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:25 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:25 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:25 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:25 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:25 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:27 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:27 LSE 213 407.50 14:12:27 LSE 213 407.00 14:12:28 LSE 213 407.00 14:12:36 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:32 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 51 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 2 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 16 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 144 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:35 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 41 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 41 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 407.00 14:13:38 LSE 213 406.00 14:13:51 LSE 4 407.00 14:18:11 LSE 209 407.00 14:20:33 LSE 480 408.50 14:20:49 LSE 213 408.50 14:21:15 LSE 268 409.00 14:21:47 LSE 268 409.00 14:21:54 LSE 474 409.00 14:22:11 LSE 97 408.50 14:31:23 LSE 115 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 212 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 212 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 212 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 212 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 199 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 13 408.50 14:31:45 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:03 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 119 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 14 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 4 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 75 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 18 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 194 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:06 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 107 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 4 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 14 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 87 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:09 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:18 LSE 117 408.50 14:32:18 LSE 95 408.50 14:32:18 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 187 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 33 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 96 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 116 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:40 LSE 212 408.50 14:32:41 LSE 212 408.00 14:32:44 LSE 212 408.00 14:32:56 LSE 134 408.00 14:33:11 LSE 96 408.50 14:33:26 LSE 6 408.50 14:33:26 LSE 206 408.50 14:33:27 LSE 212 408.50 14:33:27 LSE 18 408.50 14:33:27 LSE 336 408.00 14:35:30 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:35 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:35 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:35 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:35 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:36 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:38 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:38 LSE 212 408.00 14:35:38 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:26 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:26 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:26 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:36:27 LSE 212 408.00 14:37:00 LSE 137 408.00 14:37:11 LSE 18 408.00 14:37:12 LSE 18 408.00 14:37:30 LSE 18 408.00 14:37:48 LSE 21 408.00 14:38:00 LSE 158 408.00 14:38:19 LSE 21 408.00 14:38:19 LSE 1 408.00 14:38:19 LSE 17 408.00 14:38:19 LSE 1 408.00 14:38:19 LSE 14 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 70 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 4 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 14 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 124 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 98 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 114 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:31 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:54 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:54 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:56 LSE 212 408.00 14:39:56 LSE 1,732 408.00 14:39:56 LSE 10 409.00 14:48:50 LSE 5 409.00 14:48:52 LSE 128 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 79 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 396 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 23 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 3 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 15 409.00 14:49:08 LSE 171 409.00 14:49:23 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:23 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:24 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:28 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:41 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:41 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:41 LSE 212 409.00 14:49:50 LSE 18 409.00 14:49:50 LSE 194 409.00 14:50:04 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:05 LSE 18 409.00 14:50:08 LSE 194 409.00 14:50:10 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:10 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:16 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:18 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:20 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:20 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:22 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 18 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 194 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 194 409.00 14:50:25 LSE 18 409.00 14:50:26 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:26 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:26 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:26 LSE 212 409.00 14:50:35 LSE 189 409.00 14:50:36 LSE

