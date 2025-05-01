Suspended trading due to national holiday

Lysaker, 1 May 2025
The below funds are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen 1st May due to national holiday in Norway.
As noted in the Financial Calender, the funds may not be available for trading on 1st May and 17th May due to official holidays affecting the Management Company's staffing.
The share classes will resume trading on 2nd May.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
