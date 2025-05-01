Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Announcement of appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

Dubai, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company”) announces that Alisdair Semple has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer reporting directly to Ihab Toma, Chief Executive Officer, and will continue to be based in Vantage’s Dubai office. Mr. Semple has been with Vantage since 2008 serving in various technical, operational and marketing roles.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com

