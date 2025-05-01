As Skin Cancer Rates Climb, Canadian Dermatologists Champion Sun Safety Nationwide this May

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the warmth of the sun returns and Canadians begin to spend more time outdoors, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) launches its annual Sun Awareness Month campaign. This year’s campaign, through the month of May, comes with a renewed urgency as skin cancer rates continue to climb, and features a cross-country effort to educate people on the importance of sun protection, with a focus on shade.

The CDA’s digital campaign will share informative content across social media platforms, including sun safety tips, the importance of daily protection against UV radiation, and reminders about early detection of skin cancer. Certified Dermatologists will join the conversation online by answering the public’s “burning” sun safety questions, helping Canadians better understand how to protect their skin.

“Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Canada, and rates continue to rise,” says Dr. Sunil Kalia, National Chair of the CDA’s Sun Awareness Working Group. “Many Canadians underestimate our sun exposure; even on overcast days, UV radiation adds up. This campaign and the expansion of shaded public spaces are important steps. Raising awareness, improving access to shade, and promoting sun safety resources are critical to helping Canadians enjoy the outdoors while protecting their skin and long-term health.”

Check Your Skin Day – Sunday, May 4

A highlight for Sun Awareness Month includes the CDA’s annual national “Check Your Skin Day,” on Sunday, May 4, where people are encouraged to do a self-examination of their skin, looking for any unusual moles or changes. Educational resources on self-examination, what to look for, and when to see a Certified Dermatologist will be available on CDA channels.

Sun Safety in the True North

This year, the campaign will feature a uniquely Canadian focus under the theme “Sun Safety in the True North,” highlighting how Canada’s diverse and extreme environments, from Alberta’s summer heat to the snow-covered peaks of the Rockies, require sun protection. While celebrating the beauty of Canada’s landscapes, this messaging serves as an important reminder that sun protection is needed as skin cancer is the most common type of cancer.

Sun Safety Tips from Canada’s Certified Dermatologists

Living in the True North means enjoying the outdoors, but it also calls for extra attention to sun protection.

Seek shade during peak UV hours, between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and UV-protective sunglasses.

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Check your skin regularly and visit a certified dermatologist if you notice anything unusual.

CDA Shade Structure Grant Events Across Canada

As the CDA concludes its 2024/2025 Shade Structure Grant Program, this year’s Sun Awareness Month includes events at sites where new permanent shade structures have been built. A key highlight takes place in Borden, Ontario, on Friday, May 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST, at the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) PSP location, where the CDA will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new permanent shade structure. As part of the event, Melanoma Canada’s Mole Mobile, a mobile skin screening unit proudly supported by the CDA, will be onsite, staffed by Certified Dermatologists from the CDA who will provide free skin checks and expert guidance.

About the Canadian Dermatology Association

Established in 1925, the Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) is a member organization that advocates for Dermatologists across Canada, underscoring their essential role in the health care system. As a community of Certified Dermatologists, we are dedicated to advancing the science of dermatology, encompassing over 3000 skin, hair, and nail conditions. Our commitment extends beyond professional support; we also protect and educate the public through comprehensive educational initiatives and our product recognition program.

To learn more about CDA initiatives, visit dermatology.ca and join the conversation on our social media channels.

