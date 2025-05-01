21Shares Files Form S-1 for SUI ETF in the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Shares has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for a SUI exchange traded fund (“ETF”).

The launch of the 21Shares SUI ETF is pending effectiveness of the Form S-1 as well as approval of a Form 19b-4 filing by the SEC.

21Shares SUI ETF seeks to track the performance of Sui, as measured by the performance of the CF Sui-Dollar Reference Rate Index.

Notes to editors

About 21Shares

21Shares AG, an affiliate of 21Shares US LLC, the sponsor to the 21Shares SUI ETF, is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. We were founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. In 2018, 21Shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP, and we have a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. In addition to our long-standing track record, 21Shares offers investors research and client service.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

Media Contact

Matteo Valli

matteo.valli@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick

ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

The information provided does not constitute a prospectus or other offering material and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction, including the United States. Some of the information published herein may contain forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ. Additionally, there is no guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the information provided and 21.co and its affiliated entities are not responsible for any errors or omissions. The information contained herein may not be considered as economic, legal, tax, or other advice and viewers are cautioned not to base investment or any other decisions on the content hereof.

A registration statement relating to the securities of the SUI ETF has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.