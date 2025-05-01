BioStem to Showcase its Leading BioREtain® Technology at the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Meeting

Company to co-exhibit with strategic partner Venture Medical, LLC, highlighting collaborative innovation in chronic wound care management

Three accepted scientific posters will feature BioStem’s advanced allograft portfolio

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, today announced its agenda for the Symposium for Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting in Dallas, TX, from April 30 – May 4. SAWC is a leading forum for education of healthcare professionals with a focus on the care of patients with chronic wounds.

The Company is co-exhibiting with commercial partner Venture Medical, LLC, to spotlight the combined value proposition of its leading placental allograft with the Venture OneViewTM platform, which is designed to simplify the logistics of managing patients who require a skin substitute for the treatment of a chronic wound.

“Our leading products, AmnioWrap2® and Vendaje AC®, are available exclusively through Venture Medical, who has penetrated the physician office and mobile segments very effectively with those products,” said Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem. “Coupled with the Venture OneViewTM platform, providers can effectively manage their patients from insurance verification through treatment, streamlining the care process and managing their patients in compliance with appropriate standards. We think it’s important to highlight these two differentiators together, to show the benefits that this partnership offers providers in the management of patients with chronic wounds.”

The BioStem-Venture booth schedule features designated times for attendees to interact with key stakeholders to discuss the evolving reimbursement landscape, important considerations for building a mobile wound care practice, data demonstrating the benefits of BioStem’s proprietary BioREtain® technology and the advantages of the Venture OneViewTM platform.

Booth Schedule (all times CST):

SAWC Kickoff: Welcome to Dallas! (THU. 5:15 PM– 7:30 PM)

Epic Reform: The Future of CAMPS Coverage (FRI. 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) - Jason Matuszewski, CEO BioStem Technologies and John Schroeder, CEO Venture Medical

Becoming Mobile: The Future of Chronic Wound Care (FRI. 12:45 PM – 1:30 PM) - Louis Heuser, MD

BioREtain ® : Producing a Superior Amniotic Membrane Allograft (SAT. 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) – Wendy Weston, PhD, VP of Research and Development

: Producing a Superior Amniotic Membrane Allograft (SAT. 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM) – Wendy Weston, PhD, VP of Research and Development Modernize Your Practice with Venture OneViewTM (SAT. 12:45 PM – 1:45 PM) – Venture Medical Relationship Managers





Friday morning will also feature a sponsored breakfast symposium, Healing Under Pressure: Advancements in Skin Substitutes for Pressure Ulcer Treatment. This symposium will address the necessity of CAMPs to improve outcomes in patients with non-healing chronic wounds – a comprehensive discussion on patient needs, the latest real-world clinical evidence and the need to continue to collect data, practice management, and legislative action to ensure access.

Date/Time: Friday, May 2, 7:30am CST

Friday, May 2, 7:30am CST Faculty: John Schroeder, CEO; Jason Matuszewski, CEO; Jessica Hoge, MD, FACFAS; Chip Heuser, VP Sales and Marketing, Heuser Health

Accepted Poster Presentations:

The Company is pleased to announce that three clinical and scientific posters have been accepted and will be on display in the poster hall.

Clinical Research

Retrospective Analysis of Understudied Real-World Complicated and Persistent Diabetic Foot Ulcers: Use of Retention-Processed Placental Membranes vs. SOC

A Case Series for Management of Complicated Diabetic Foot Wounds

Scientific Research

Preservation of Fundamental Molecular and Stromal Components via Retention Processing





“We are very pleased to have these three posters accepted for presentation at the SAWC meeting. These retrospective data reviews demonstrate favorable outcomes with our BioREtain® technology, as well as important comparisons between BioREtain®-processed allografts vs. competitive products,” said Dr. Wendy Weston, Vice President of Research and Development for BioStem. “Furthermore, we continue to make significant investment in demonstrating the efficacy of our technology with three ongoing randomized clinical trials evaluating the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. We expect to begin reporting results later this year.”

About BioREtain ® :

BioStem’s allografts are processed utilizing the Company’s proprietary BioREtain®method, which retains the tissue’s native properties while maintaining the structure and matrix found in fresh perinatal tissue. The patented six-step BioREtain® process is gentle, minimally invasive, and preserves the natural integrity of the amniotic tissue components critical to wound treatment. For a full overview of BioREtain, please visit: HERE.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in advanced wound care, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida.

For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Venture Medical, LLC:

Venture Medical is a groundbreaking healthcare services company with a decade-long history of innovation, dedication, and consistent growth in the field of wound care and healing. Over the past 15 years, Venture Medical has expanded its reach across the United States and has grown to become a leading master distributor, reseller and digital solutions provider for manufacturers and end users of biologics, advanced diagnostics, durable medical equipment, and capital goods.

Forward looking Statements

