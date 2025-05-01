Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard to Be Honored at Claire’s Place Foundation’s Clairity Ball 2025 – Casino Royale

Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is thrilled to announce that Miss America 2025, Abbie Stockard, will be a special guest and honoree at the Clairity Ball 2025 – Casino Royale, taking place on May 31, 2025, at the iconic Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica.

An unforgettable night of high-stakes glamour and heartfelt giving, the Clairity Ball will bring together celebrities, changemakers and champions of the cause to raise vital funds for children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Adding a powerful voice to the cause, Abbie Stockard will be honored with the Clairity Advocacy Award for her outstanding dedication to CF awareness and advocacy.

Abbie is more than a titleholder, she’s a force for positive change. A senior at Auburn University studying pediatric nursing, Abbie brings a heart for service and a deep understanding of healthcare challenges to her platform. She is also a National Brand Ambassador for Cystic Fibrosis, championing a cause that hits close to home, as her life-long best friend has CF.

“Maddie gave me more than a friendship; she gave me a purpose,” said Abbie Stockard, Miss America 2025. “She is my why, my inspiration, and my forever best friend. Just like I promised Maddie at the tender age of nine, I will not stop until the ‘CF’ in Cystic Fibrosis stands for ‘Cure Found.’”

With May being National CF Awareness Month, the Clairity Ball couldn’t come at a more powerful time. Abbie’s attendance will shine a spotlight on the daily struggles of the CF community and the path forward.

“We are deeply honored to recognize Abbie Stockard with our Clairity Advocacy Award,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “Her commitment to raising awareness and championing those with CF is greatly needed. With Abbie by our side, we know our message will reach even more families in need of assistance, and we’re hopeful that her voice will also inspire new supporters and donors to join our mission.”

To be part of this exclusive evening of impact and inspiration—reserve your tickets now, before they’re gone.

About Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc.

Claire’s Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire’s Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and died at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire’s foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Small Nonprofit of the Year,” “Nonprofit Executive of the Year” and “Fundraiser of the Year” for its annual Glow Ride, the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire’s Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire’s legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit www.clairesplacefoundation.org.