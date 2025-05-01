Binah Capital Group Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Industry Veteran Ryan Marcus as Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah Capital”) (NASDAQ: BCG), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of firms empowering independent financial advisors, today welcomed Ryan Marcus as its new Chief Business Development and Engagement Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Marcus will work closely with Binah Capital’s broker-dealers, including PKS Investments, Cabot Lodge Securities and World Equity Group, to develop and implement long-term business strategies. He will focus on enhancing market presence, building a unified value proposition and driving sustainable growth across the organization.

Mr. Marcus brings a strong record of results-driven leadership, strategic growth execution and a deep understanding of the wealth management space. Known for his authentic, relationship-focused approach, Mr. Marcus has built a career around driving engagement and unlocking value for financial services organizations. He most recently served in senior roles at MarketCounsel, where he led business development and client engagement initiatives.

“Ryan is a rare talent and industry builder who understands how trust, transparency and long-term value are created and maintained,” said Craig Gould, CEO of Binah Capital Group. “His deep relationships and intuitive grasp of the advisor landscape will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled support to our partners. We’re thrilled to welcome him as a senior executive at Binah and look forward to working together to execute on our strategic growth plans.”

“MarketCounsel has been so much more than a job to me—it’s been a huge part of my life for over a decade. My colleagues have become part of my family, and being part of such a powerful brand has been both personally and professionally rewarding,” said Marcus. “Being Brian Hamburger’s right hand and personal friend through so many chapters has been one of the most meaningful and fulfilling experiences. As I take this next step and join the leadership team at Binah Capital Group, I look forward to making just as big of an impact here as I have at MarketCounsel.”

Mr. Marcus’s hiring signifies a meaningful step forward for Binah Capital as it continues to invest in experienced talent to spearhead innovative growth strategies to further enhance our solutions and services.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com

Contact:

Binah Capital Investor Relations

ir@binahcap.com



Binah Capital Public Relations

media@binahcap.com