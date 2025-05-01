AgEagle Aerial Systems Showcases eBee VISION and eBee TAC Capability to European Customers

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) manufacturer fields demonstrations for decision makers in Baltic states to answer region’s defense and public safety needs

WICHITA, Kan., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and sensors for military, public safety, and commercial use, partnered with F9 Distribution Baltic to host Drone Days, a week-long event showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities of the eBee VISION and eBee TAC drones to potential customers in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

Drone Days attracted more than 150 key decision makers from the region’s defense, military, and public safety sectors. Attendees experienced dynamic product presentations and live flight demonstrations, highlighting the drones’ real-time surveillance and mapping capabilities.

“The eBee VISION and eBee TAC demonstrate exceptional reliability, adaptability, and performance, meeting the rigorous tactical and operational demands of defense and security operations,” said Daniela Arimondi, Global Head of UAS Sales. “We experienced strong winds during the eBee VISION flight demonstration, and the system proved it can execute complex mission scenarios in unpredictable, real-world conditions.”

Highlights of the flight demonstration of the eBee VISION:

Teams conducted flight operations in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) denied environments.

The eBee VISION demonstrated rapid descent and ascent capabilities.

Flights conducted at 450 meters altitude and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) up to 2.4 km.

Strong wind performance: During demo flights, winds reached 43 km/h (26.7 mph). The eBee VISION’s aerodynamic fixed-wing design enabled a nearly vertical takeoff and stable, efficient operation in headwind conditions.

“Showcasing the advanced capabilities of the eBee VISION and eBee TAC drones to the European audience was a seamless collaboration with our trusted regional partner, F9 Distribution Baltic,” said Bill Irby, AgEagle CEO. “Together we performed flight demonstrations highlighting the exceptional real-time surveillance and mapping functionalities of the eBee VISION, leaving a great impression on military and public safety officials with their precision and reliability.”

Follow this link to download images from the Drone Days events.

Media Contact Investor Relations: Andy Woodward Email: UAVS@ageagle.com

