SUO-CTC and CG Oncology Announce the 2025 Award Recipients for the First Annual Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Research Fellowship Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC), a national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists, and CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced the recipients of the first annual CG-SUO-CTC NMIBC Research Fellowship designed to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC). They include:

Saum Ghodoussipour, M.D., Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey: Dynamic intra-tumor heterogeneity in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer



Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey: Dynamic intra-tumor heterogeneity in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer Taylor Goodstein, M.D., Emory University: Spatial Transcriptomic Profiling of the Tumor Microenvironment in BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC Patients Treated with Novel Intravesical Gene Therapies



“We were fortunate to receive a number of strong applications for this fellowship," said Colin Dinney, MD, Chairman, Department of Urology, Division of Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “The Committee is proud to award the fellowship to Drs. Ghodoussipour and Goodstein because their research plans and environment really stood out as having the potential to advance research and drive innovation in urology.”

“It is exciting to see the next generation of urologists bringing passion and commitment to improving bladder cancer care and patient outcomes,” said Sia Daneshmand, MD, Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Chair of the Bladder Cancer Committee of the SUO-CTC. “We look forward to Drs. Ghodoussipour and Goodstein’s presentations at next year’s AUA.”

“CG Oncology is honored to partner with the SUO-CTC on this fellowship, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Drs. Ghodoussipour and Goodstein,” said Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, CG Oncology. “There remains a significant unmet need in bladder cancer, and this fellowship is an important way to support transformational NMIBC research.”

About Bladder Cancer

More than 84,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2025. NMIBC is the most common form of bladder cancer, representing approximately 75% of newly diagnosed cases. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in the United States, and men account for three quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

About The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC)

SUO-CTC is a clinical research investigator network of over 600 members from more than 300 clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada. This national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists is committed to furthering urology research. The SUO-CTC is a registered 501c3 not-for-profit corporation and has a cooperative relationship with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). To learn more please visit: https://suoctc.org/

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

