High Roller to Attend NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025

CEO Ben Clemes and team to join top iGaming leaders at Europe’s premier industry summit

Las Vegas, Nevada, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced that Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies and Seth Young, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations will be attending the NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025, which will take place on 7-8 May at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta. Mr. Young will also participate as a guest on the panel, "Smart Money: The Power of Investment in a Changing World".

The NEXT Summit: Valletta is one of the iGaming industry’s premier events, bringing together more than 6,000 delegates for a dynamic, operator-led forum focused on innovation, growth, and collaboration within the online gaming ecosystem.

“We look forward to attending this prestigious summit and networking with other experts in our industry,” said Ben Clemes, CEO of High Roller Technologies. “This is a great opportunity to explore what leading gaming operators are doing in the iGaming space while identifying new opportunities for collaboration and potential partnerships. As an award-winning operator offering more than 4,400 premium games, we’re excited to showcase how we continue to innovate and influence the future of online gaming.”

High Roller Technologies continues to position itself as a key player in the global iGaming market through cutting-edge platforms, a player-first approach, and a commitment to excellence across all its products and partnerships.

About Next.io Summit: Valletta

NEXT Summit: Valletta is the beating heart of iGaming. This week-long festival of events shapes the future of our industry through unparalleled networking, opportunities to tap into emerging markets, insights from 300 industry-leading voices, and a showcase of the world’s best iGaming innovations.

NEXT Summit: Valletta 2025 will take place on 7-8 May at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta. More than 6,000 delegates will be part of iGaming’s leading operator-led event.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,400 premium games from more than 80 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

