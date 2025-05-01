Precision Neuroscience Adds Med-Tech Veterans To Accelerate Commercialization

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a pioneering brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced two significant additions to its senior leadership team. These appointments follow Precision’s recent FDA 510(k) clearance for its groundbreaking high-resolution cortical electrode array, for recording, monitoring, and stimulating electrical activity on the brain’s surface, as the company accelerates toward commercialization.

John Woock joins Precision as Chief Business Officer, leading commercial operations and strategy. Woock comes from Axonics, a neuromodulation company acquired by Boston Scientific for $3.7 billion in November, 2024. As the 15th employee at Axonics, Woock played a pivotal role in the company's rapid growth. He was integral to Axonics’ initial product design efforts, oversaw clinical trials in Europe and the United States, and eventually led the company’s commercial operations, which included a team of over 500. Under Woock’s leadership, the company launched with over $110M in revenue in its first year of commercial rollout in the United States, reaching approximately $450M in revenue by 2024, before its acquisition. Prior to Axonics, Woock was a consultant at McKinsey and a Stanford Biodesign Innovation Fellow. He holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University.

"Joining Precision at this pivotal point is an incredible opportunity," Woock said. "Brain–computer interfaces are one of the most promising medical innovations of our time, and Precision is a clear leader in the field. I look forward to building a commercial operation that supports the immense clinical potential of Precision’s technology."

Konstantinos Alataris, PhD, has been appointed to Precision’s Board of Directors. Dr. Alataris is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and executive with deep experience guiding innovative med-tech ventures from inception through commercialization. As founder and CEO of Nevro, Dr. Alataris developed and commercialized the Senza® neuromodulation system, revolutionizing treatment for chronic pain. He also chaired the scientific advisory board of Iota Biosciences until it was acquired by Astellas Pharma. Iota is developing innovative implantable devices for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Dr. Alataris holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a PhD in Computational Neuroscience from the University of Southern California.

“Precision’s differentiated approach and rapid progress in the clinic are bringing AI-enabled therapies for neurological diseases closer to market," Dr. Alataris said. "This is a testament to the team Ben and Michael have put together. I am thrilled to support Precision in bringing such transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

Precision has rapidly emerged as a leader in commercial brain–computer interface technology, progressing from initial funding to clinical implantation in under two years. "Adding leaders of John and Konstantinos’ caliber highlights Precision’s momentum as we advance toward commercialization," Michael Mager, Precision’s Co-Founder and CEO, said. "Their extraordinary track records of building successful neurotechnology businesses are exactly what we need as we plan for scale and widespread impact in coming years.”

About Precision:

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illnesses. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io.