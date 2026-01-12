Precision Neuroscience™ and Medtronic Partner to Integrate Layer 7 Brain–Computer Interface with Medtronic Neurosurgical Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision) today announced a strategic partnership with Medtronic to advance neurosurgery, leveraging Precision’s brain–computer interface (BCI) technology and Medtronic’s Neuroscience portfolio. The companies will co-develop an integrated solution that combines Precision’s Layer 7™ cortical interface with the Medtronic StealthStation™ surgical navigation system.

Today, neurosurgeons often rely on separate tools to visualize brain structure and function, which can limit the precision and speed of intraoperative decision-making. The partnership brings together Precision’s high-resolution electrode technology and Medtronic’s highly accurate, real-time 3D surgical navigation platform, the StealthStation™ system, to deliver an end-to-end system designed to provide real-time functional and structural information in the operating room.

“Our work with Medtronic represents an important step toward advancing how the field understands and interacts with the human brain,” said Michael Mager, CEO of Precision Neuroscience. “Precision’s minimally invasive approach allows this technology to reach widespread clinical use, opening the door to new insights and breakthroughs. Partnering with Medtronic accelerates that path— Medtronic’s Cranial & Spinal Technologies business provides ubiquitous and trusted platforms in neurosurgery, and integrating our technology into a tool surgeons already rely on represents a step change in how quickly we can bring these capabilities into everyday practice.”

“At Medtronic, we believe the brain is the next frontier in medicine. For more than 30 years, our products and therapies have improved the lives of patients with neurological conditions. Today, we’re learning more about the brain than ever before,” said Brett Wall, Executive Vice President and President of Medtronic’s Neuroscience Portfolio. “By integrating Precision Neuroscience’s advanced brain mapping technology with our trusted cranial and spinal technology, we’re exploring the future of cranial surgery and accelerating the global adoption of adaptive, intelligent therapies. These kinds of partnerships are not about chasing trends—it’s about delivering real, meaningful breakthroughs for patients and setting new standards for neurological care worldwide.”

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illness. The company is developing a brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large volumes of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .