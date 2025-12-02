Precision Neuroscience Recognized for Innovation and Responsible Technology with Two Industry Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision™) a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category. This is the second year in a row Precision has received an Inc. Best in Business award.

The annual awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries through exceptional execution, significant milestones, core business wins, and industry-defining accomplishments.

“Our team is working to restore lost function and independence for people whose options have been limited for far too long. These awards are a reminder that responsible BCI innovation matters now, not years from now,” said Michael Mager, co-founder and CEO of Precision.

The awards follow an important year for the company. Layer 7, a key component of Precision’s BCI system, recently received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for recording, monitoring, and stimulating electrical activity on the surface of the brain.

“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

Precision was also named a top-tier winner in the International Anthem Awards in the Best Use of Technology: Responsible Technology category. The Anthem Awards recognize organizations using technology to deliver tangible, positive impact. Precision is one of three companies awarded at the highest level in this category.

About Precision Neuroscience

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illness. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large volumes of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io .

Media Contact

media@precisionneuro.io