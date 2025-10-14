Precision Neuroscience Named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech List

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, has been named to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2025 award list.

Fast Company recognized Precision for its AI-powered BCI system, designed to create a direct digital communication pathway between the electrical activity of the brain and a computer. The Precision BCI system has been developed to restore connection and independence for people living with neurological conditions such as spinal cord injury, stroke and ALS, enabling them to operate digital devices through thought alone.

Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list highlights the most promising and influential technology trends and innovations coming in the next 5 years. The award marks the second Fast Company recognition for Precision, which was previously named to the magazine’s World Changing Ideas 2025 list.

"Our mission has always been centered on empowering people living with neurological conditions, and this recognition reflects the progress we’re making toward that goal,” said Michael Mager, co-founder and CEO of Precision. “Being recognized by Fast Company twice this year underscores the importance of building safe, scalable BCI technology that has the power to change lives."

A component of Precision’s award-winning BCI system, Layer 7, was recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the recording, monitoring, and stimulation of electrical activity on the surface of the brain. The clearance represents a major breakthrough for the BCI field, marking the first full regulatory clearance granted to a company developing a next-generation wireless BCI.

“Next Big Things in Tech is both a snapshot of the most interesting tech of the moment and a crystal ball that predicts the next several years,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “We’re excited to share this list with our readers, and we congratulate the winners for their vision and innovation.”

About Precision

Precision Neuroscience is working to provide breakthrough treatments for the millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological illnesses. The company is building the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit www.precisionneuro.io . Contact: media@precisionneuro.io