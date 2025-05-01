Innovator Extending the Industry’s Largest Suite of Buffer ETFs™ with New 100% Downside Protection ETF® Launch (ZMAY)*

WHEATON, Ill., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovator Capital Management, LLC (Innovator), pioneer and provider of the largest lineup of Defined Outcome ETFs™, today announced the launch of its newest 100% Buffer ETF™ ticker: ZMAY. This launch is particularly timely, as it comes to market when investors are facing elevated uncertainty around tariffs, market volatility, and declining investor sentiment.

* The 100% buffer is stated prior to taking into account the reduction of fees and expenses.

The suite of 100% Buffer ETFs™ is designed for investors who want to prepare their portfolios for a wide range of outcomes, including those who may be sitting in unprotected equity strategies.

100% Buffer ETF™ Listing May 1st:

Ticker Name Reference

Asset Buffer Upside Cap Outcome Period ZMAY Equity Defined Protection ETF® – 1 Yr May S&P 500 ETF 100% 7.21% 1 Year

For more information on Innovator’s leading suite of 100% Buffer ETFs™, visit: innovatoretfs.com/protect.

About Innovator Capital Management, LLC

Innovator was established in 2017 by Bruce Bond and John Southard, founders of the PowerShares ETF lineup that has grown to be the fourth largest in the world. The listing of three Innovator Buffer ETFs™ in August 2018 marked the launch of the world’s first Defined Outcome ETFs™.

Innovator is dedicated to providing ETFs with built-in risk management that offer investors a high level of predictability around their investment outcomes. Today, with more than 140 ETFs and $24 billion in AUM, as of April 30, 2025, Innovator is the industry’s leading provider of Defined Outcome ETFs™.

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor

innovator@dlpr.com

(646) 808-3647

The Fund has characteristics unlike many other traditional investment products and may not be suitable for all investors. For more information regarding whether an investment in the Fund is right for you, please see “Investor Suitability” in the prospectus.

The Funds face numerous market trading risks, including active markets risk, authorized participation concentration risk, buffered loss risk, cap change risk, capped upside return risk, correlation risk, liquidity risk, management risk, market maker risk, market risk, non-diversification risk, operation risk, options risk, trading issues risk, upside participation risk and valuation risk. For a detailed list of Fund risks see the prospectus.

Fund shareholders are subject to an upside return cap (the "Cap") that represents the maximum percentage return an investor can achieve from an investment in the Funds for the Outcome Period, before fees and expenses. If the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value to a level near to the Cap, an investor purchasing at that price has little or no ability to achieve gains but remains vulnerable to downside risks. Additionally, the Cap may rise or fall from one Outcome Period to the next. The Cap, and the Fund's position relative to it, should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund's website, www.innovatoretfs.com, provides important Fund information as well information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in a Fund on a daily basis.

The Fund only seeks to provide shareholders that hold shares for the entire Outcome Period with their respective buffer level against reference asset losses during the Outcome Period. You will bear all reference asset losses exceeding the buffer. Depending upon market conditions at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases shares after the Outcome Period has begun may also lose their entire investment. For instance, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has decreased in value beyond the pre-determined buffer, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer. Similarly, if the Outcome Period has begun and the Fund has increased in value, an investor purchasing shares at that price may not benefit from the buffer until the Fund’s value has decreased to its value at the commencement of the Outcome Period.

FLEX Options Risk. The Fund will utilize FLEX Options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC). In the unlikely event that the OCC becomes insolvent or is otherwise unable to meet its settlement obligations, the Fund could suffer significant losses. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid than standard options. In a less liquid market for the FLEX Options, the Fund may have difficulty closing out certain FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices. The values of FLEX Options do not increase or decrease at the same rate as the reference asset and may vary due to factors other than the price of reference asset.

These Funds are designed to provide point-to-point exposure to the price return of the Reference Asset via a basket of Flex Options. As a result, the Funds are not expected to move directly in line with the Reference Asset during the interim period. Investors purchasing shares after an Outcome Period has begun may experience very different results than the respective Fund’s investment objective. Initial Outcome Periods are approximately 6-months, 1-year, or 2-years beginning on the Funds’ inception dates. Following the initial Outcome period, each subsequent outcome period will begin on the first day of the month the Fund was incepted. After the conclusion of an Outcome Period, another will begin.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be carefully considered before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information, and it may be obtained at innovatoretfs.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Innovator ETFs® are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

The following marks: Accelerated ETFs®, Accelerated Plus ETF®, Accelerated Return ETFs®, Barrier ETF®, Buffer ETF™, Defined Income ETF™, Defined Outcome Bond ETF®, Defined Outcome ETFs™, Defined Protection ETF®, Define Your Future®, Enhanced ETF™, Floor ETF®, Innovator ETFs®, Leading the Defined Outcome ETF Revolution™, Managed Buffer ETFs®, Managed Outcome ETFs®, Step-Up™, Step-Up ETFs®, 100% Buffer ETFs™ and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are the trademarks of Innovator Capital Management, LLC, its affiliates or licensors. Use of these terms is strictly prohibited without proper written authorization.

Copyright © 2025 Innovator Capital Management, LLC. All rights reserved.