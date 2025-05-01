625-Horsepower Supercharged Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Mark Start of New Hennessey – Chevrolet Golden Era

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Hennessey’s 2025 Tahoe and Suburban upgrade takes the 6.2-liter V8 SUVs to 625 hp with 633 lb-ft torque

Custom lightweight performance wheels, Brembo brakes, suspension lowering kit, and badging further enhance the sportiness of the popular SUVs

H600 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban available from Hennessey direct and at authorized Hennessey Performance dealers around the USA

New H600 Tahoe and Suburban are first Hennessey vehicles available direct from authorized Chevrolet dealers bringing full suite of warranty, finance, and ordering benefits



SEALY, Texas, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has announced a new 625 hp version of the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban SUVs. The H600 performance package features a host of mechanical and aesthetic enhancements, ranging from a new Magnuson supercharger, sport-touring exhaust, and Brembo brakes, to a menacing lowered ride height and distinctive Hennessey wheels.

The pair of full-size SUVs are the first General Motors models available directly to customers through Hennessey’s authorized Chevrolet dealers around the United States. Operating just like any other new vehicle purchase, the new GM-Hennessey relationship will see all Hennessey products offered with comprehensive warranty cover and GM's full range of finance products.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “My family and I have owned countless Chevy Suburbans over the years – they’ve always been our go-to vehicles for their comfort, performance, and the space to haul kids, gear, and everything in between. That’s why we’re so excited about our 625-horsepower upgrade – it turns the Tahoe and Suburban into true driver’s SUVs that are an absolute blast behind the wheel, even when fully loaded.

“What makes this even more special is our new partnership with authorized GM dealers across the country, which makes it easier than ever for customers to access Hennessey performance directly through their local dealership – complete with financing options, dealer support, and the peace of mind of the full GM warranty.”

Hennessey’s upgrades to the potent 6.2-liter V8 Tahoe and Suburban see the Texan team increase the power by more than 200 hp to 625 bhp @ 5,500 rpm, while torque grows by more than a third to 633 lb-ft @4,200 rpm. The significant performance enhancements make the GM models among the most formidable SUVs on the market.

The mechanical enhancements of the H600 are paired with a range of distinctive visual enhancements. Sitting on 24-inch gloss black lightweight sport wheels, the GM SUVs are also lowered by 2.5 inches for an even more distinctive and sporty stance, while Hennessey badging inside and out acknowledges the plethora of enhancements.

Hennessey upgrades are available on all Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban models that offer the more powerful 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8. All models are paired with a 10-speed transmission and a suite of tech to enhance the drivability and safety of the vehicle. Heavy-duty six-piston Brembo front brakes keep the power in check, while Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires ensure optimal handling and grip.

Hennessey is already taking orders and delivering the enhanced 2025 H600 Tahoe and Suburban, backed by the full GM vehicle warranty and Hennessey’s own three-year / 36,000-mile limited warranty. Customers can enquire about stock models and factory builds via their local authorized Chevrolet retailer or direct with Hennessey by calling +1 979 885 1300 or at HennesseyPerformance.com.

Specification - Hennessey H600 Tahoe and Suburban:

625 bhp @ 5,500 rpm

633 lb-ft torque @ 4,200 rpm

High-Performance Supercharger System

High-Flow Intercooling System

High-Flow Air Induction System

Crankcase Ventilation System

HPE Engine Management Calibration

24-inch Gloss Black Performance Wheels

Front & Rear Suspension Lowering Kit

Six-Piston Performance Front Brakes with Red Calipers

Sport Touring Catback Exhaust System

All Necessary Gaskets, Fluids & Hardware

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Testing

Serial-Numbered Engine Plaque

Hennessey Exterior Badging

Limited to 100 Units in 2025

3-Year / 36,000 Mile Warranty

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Ram, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 120 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

