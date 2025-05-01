TigerConnect Appoints Sean O’Neal as CEO, Marking a Bold New Chapter of Innovation and Growth

SANTA MONICA, CA, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, the leading provider of unified clinical communication solutions for healthcare systems, is excited to announce the appointment of Sean O’Neal as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic transition comes as TigerConnect continues accelerating its momentum, scaling innovation, and expanding its product portfolio as it advances its mission to unify healthcare communications across the entire continuum of care.

O’Neal brings over three decades of experience leading high-growth technology organizations and driving product innovation across global markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Product Officer at Sinch where he led global product strategy, delivery, and operations. His career also includes senior executive roles at Onclusive, Adaptly, and Vizu — each culminating in successful acquisitions by Symphony Technology Group, Accenture, and Nielsen, respectively.

“I’m honored and energized to join TigerConnect at such a transformative moment,” said O’Neal. “TigerConnect has long been a trailblazer in the clinical communication and collaboration space, and I see tremendous opportunity to build on this strong foundation. I look forward to working alongside our exceptional team to realize our vision of a fully connected, collaborative, and efficient healthcare ecosystem.”

As part of the planned transition, Brad Brooks, TigerConnect Co-Founder and former CEO, will move into the role of Executive Chairman. He will continue to play a key role in guiding the company’s long-term vision and supporting strategic initiatives.

“Leading TigerConnect has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” said Brooks. “Our journey from startup to industry leader has been driven by a relentless focus on improving how care teams communicate and collaborate. I’m excited to welcome Sean, whose leadership and experience make him the ideal person to lead TigerConnect into its next stage of growth.”

Since its founding in 2010, TigerConnect has been at the forefront of clinical communication innovation. The company has twice been recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration and has received multiple accolades from KLAS for its impact in the healthcare communications industry. With a rapidly expanding suite of solutions supporting communication, workflow, scheduling, and patient engagement, TigerConnect is redefining how healthcare teams connect — inside and outside the hospital.

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect unifies healthcare communications to connect everyone, from care teams to patients, within and beyond hospital walls. Trusted by over 7,000 healthcare entities, the TigerConnect platform includes solutions for pre-hospital and clinical communication, scheduling, alarm management, nurse call, and patient engagement.

For more information about TigerConnect and its industry-leading unified communications platform solutions, visit www.tigerconnect.com.