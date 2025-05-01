MoviePass Launches Mogul: The First Daily Fantasy Entertainment Platform for Hollywood

NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoviePass Inc., the technology platform redefining the moviegoing experience, today announced the beta launch of Mogul, the first daily fantasy entertainment platform built specifically for Hollywood. More than 400,000 fans have joined the early-access waitlist, signaling strong demand for a new way to engage with film and entertainment.

Backed by Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, the layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform, and Animoca Brands, one of the largest investors in Web3, Mogul transforms fans from passive viewers into active participants in the entertainment economy. Players compete in fantasy-style tournaments, head-to-head matchups, and solo challenges using their insight to make calls on the outcomes of various metrics including audience attendance, critic scores, award winners and other key entertainment milestones.

Launching with an in-game currency, Mogul allows users to test their knowledge, track performance, and climb leaderboards based on their accuracy. Over time, the platform will introduce advanced features such as data-driven competitions, digital collectibles, and rewards-based participation—expanding the fan experience beyond the screen.

While fantasy sports have long dominated interactive fan experiences, Mogul pioneers a new category: Daily Fantasy Entertainment. It meets a growing demand among global fans who want to interact with the entertainment industry in more meaningful and competitive ways.

Built on Sui, Mogul uses smart contracts to power a transparent and fair ecosystem where virtual currency, rewards, and digital assets are distributed seamlessly. The platform also lays the groundwork for MoviePass’s broader vision of fan-powered participation in entertainment finance, allowing audiences to engage with—and benefit from—the success of the industry.

“Mogul is the culmination of our long-term Web3 strategy,” said Stacy Spikes, Co-Founder and CEO of MoviePass. “Inspired by fantasy sports, we’ve built a new kind of competitive entertainment experience. But the bigger vision is even more exciting—activating a new generation of fans who aren’t just watching movies but influencing the culture and economy around them.”

"With the launch of Mogul, MoviePass continues to redefine what it means to engage with the film and entertainment industry," said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder & CEO of Mysten Labs. "By combining their entertainment expertise with the power of Sui’s infrastructure, they’re not just gamifying Hollywood, they're unlocking a new category of onchain consumer experiences. MoviePass continues to push boundaries of what’s possible in fan engagement, and we're proud to support their next foray into utilizing blockchain technology."

Fans who join the beta will receive a digital wallet to store virtual currency, collectibles, and exclusive in-app rewards. Mogul is also designed to integrate with the broader MoviePass app experience over time—blending ticketing, fandom, and speculation into one seamless entertainment journey.

About Mogul

Mogul is the first daily fantasy entertainment platform for Hollywood. Built for fans who live and breathe film, Mogul lets users forecast entertainment outcomes, compete in challenges, and track their performance through leaderboards. Backed by Mysten Labs and Animoca Brands, and built on the Sui blockchain, Mogul uses virtual currency to power its gamified ecosystem and unlock community rewards. For more, visit mogul.moviepass.com .

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass is a technology company reinventing the way people experience film. As the ultimate destination for movie lovers, we connect audiences with theaters and filmmakers through innovation and storytelling. With advancements in Web3, immersive tech, and entertainment, we’re building a dynamic, community-powered future for cinema. Guided by our ethos, Dream Bigger, we’re making moviegoing more meaningful, connected, and rewarding. Learn more at moviepass.com .

Disclosure: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Mogul’s development, performance, and availability. These are based on current expectations and subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ. MoviePass Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact

LaunchSquad for MoviePass

Gavin Skillman

gavin@launchsquad.com