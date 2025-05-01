Delta Faucet Company Recognized for Customer Service Excellence with Fourth Consecutive J.D. Power Certification

INDIANAPOLIS, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Delta Faucet Company, a leader in branded kitchen and bathroom products including faucet fixtures, sinks, and accessories, has earned the J.D. Power Customer Service Certification. This prestigious recognition reflects Delta Faucet Company’s ongoing commitment to building a high-performing, customer-first culture rooted in responsiveness, reliability, and service excellence.

"At Delta Faucet Company, we strive to deliver exceptional experiences for every customer,” said Jill Ehnes, President at Delta Faucet Company. “Our team takes pride in listening closely, solving problems quickly, and making every interaction feel personal. This recognition from J.D. Power reflects the genuine care and dedication our people bring to everything they do.”

J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics, recognizes its Customer Service Certification following a comprehensive evaluation process that includes on-site assessments, staff interviews, and an evaluation of best practices across more than 20 categories known to drive operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

"At Delta Faucet Company, customer service isn’t just a function, it’s a mindset that guides how we show up each day,” said Julie Brown, Senior Director of Customer Solutions. “Every interaction with a customer is an opportunity to build trust and strengthen a relationship. We’ve invested in the right tools, resources, and training to empower our team to deliver exceptional service. Being recognized by J.D. Power again in 2025 shows the pride we take in putting our customers first, every time.”

For more information about the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program, please visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About Delta Faucet Company

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Delta Faucet Company is a leader in faucets, bath and shower fixtures, and related accessories. The company's faucet and fixture brands include Delta®, Newport Brass®, Brizo®, Kraus®, and Peerless®. Combining design and innovation, Delta Faucet Company's extensive product line suits both residential and commercial buildings.

Delta Faucet Company is a place where passion flows. From the design of smart solutions to the way employees interact with suppliers and customers, the company's efforts come to life in their products. For more information about Delta Faucet Company, visit deltafaucetcompany.com.