The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month Strengthens Public Safety and Brings Communities Together

Washington, D.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. – The International Code Council’s Building Safety Month begins this month, marking the annual campaign’s 45th anniversary. The mission of Building Safety Month is to increase awareness around the importance of building codes and highlight the crucial role that building safety professionals play protecting billions of lives around the world.

Building Safety Month includes five weekly themes, each addressing how building safety impacts us on a personal, local and global level. This year’s theme, “Game on!” motivates people to get in the game and take part in learning about and practicing building safety.

Week One: The Warm Up, covers the basics of building safety, including what building safety looks like on an individual and community level, the importance of building codes and the role of building safety professionals.

"It’s remarkable how much the world has changed since this campaign began back in 1980,” said Code Council Board President David Spencer, CBO. “45 years later, the mission of Building Safety Month, the work of building safety professionals and the critical role that building codes play in protecting public safety are more important than ever.”

To participate in Building Safety Month:

Visit www.buildingsafetymonth.org/

Issue a proclamation declaring May 2025 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations here and submit one here.

Join us on social media and help spread the word. #BuildingSafety365

Download the promotional toolkit.

Discover resources for planning Building Safety Month events.

American Gas Association is the foundation sponsor of 2025 Building Safety Month. To learn about sponsorship, click here.

