RAGÚ® Launches a Delicious Collaboration With Pizza Experts Palermo Villa, Inc.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAGÚ®, the iconic pasta and pizza sauce brand that was the first to make Italian sauces available in the U.S. nationwide after their founding in 1937, is thrilled to announce another first: the launch of its new line of frozen pizzas, made in collaboration with leading, U.S. frozen-pizza maker Palermo Villa, Inc. This innovative partnership is a natural extension of the RAGÚ brand’s current sauce lineup that delivers great tasting, convenient, family-favorite foods at an affordable price, enhancing the RAGÚ® brand’s commitment to its genuine Italian heritage and creating mouth-watering foods that the whole family enjoys.

The NEW RAGÚ® Frozen Pizzas will be available at select retailers, with a suggested retail price of anywhere from $4.99 - 6.99 depending on location and market. The new product line features four delicious varieties, each crafted with a sauce inspired by RAGÚ atop a medium-thickness, pizzeria-style crust designed to feed hungry, on-the-go families looking for wholesome, convenient meal options.

Available in four taste-tempting varieties:

• NEW RAGÚ® Cheese Pizza: RAGÚ-inspired sauce—vine-ripened tomatoes and traditional spices on an airy pizzeria-style crust topped with rich whole-milk mozzarella, provolone and white-cheddar cheeses.

• NEW RAGÚ® Combination Pizza: a pillowy pizzeria-style crust topped with RAGÚ-inspired sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes and traditional spices, sumptuous whole-milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, and sliced pepperoni.

• NEW RAGÚ® Pepperoni Pizza: RAGÚ-inspired sauce, vine-ripened tomatoes and traditional spices on a delicious pizzeria-style crust topped with whole-milk mozzarella and savory sliced pepperoni.

• NEW RAGÚ® Supreme Pizza: a pizzeria-style crust topped with RAGÚ-inspired sauce vine-ripened tomatoes and traditional spices, whole-milk mozzarella, Italian sausage, sliced pepperoni, plus a colorful array of green and red peppers, black olives, and onions.

With this NEW line up of frozen pizzas, RAGÚ continues to honor its Italian roots while providing consumers with convenient, everyday meal solutions that do not compromise on family-pleasing flavor. Hot on the heels of their collab with Hot Ones/First We Feast, this new collaboration with renowned pizza-making experts, Palermo Villa, Inc., ensures that each pizza delivers the quality and flavor that RAGÚ has always been known for across it’s almost 90-year history.

“RAGÚ stands for providing quality products to families looking for easy and delicious ways to ease their busy lives,” said Nick Fallucca, Chief Innovation Officer for Palermo’s. “What better way to do this by launching a line of RAGÚ frozen pizzas, with their signature sauce at its core, with one of the country’s leading frozen-pizza manufacturers? We’re honored to partner with RAGÚ—we’re two companies with Italian heritage at the heart of everything we do.”

Said Megan Frank, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mizkan America (makers of RAGÚ), “The RAGÚ brand has been a household name in the US for decades and is beloved by millions of consumers, but it’s not a brand content to rest on its laurels. Earlier this year we launched an exciting collaboration with You Tube’s popular Hot Ones/First We Feast Team to take the brand into the hot-sauce category. Now, we’re excited to launch our latest collaboration with one of the biggest pizza makers in the U.S., which will expand our brand into the freezer case. These are exciting times for RAGÚ and we can’t wait for RAGU and Palermo’s fans nationwide to try these amazing new pizzas!”

NEW RAGÚ Frozen Pizzas are set to hit the shelves in early May, inviting families and pizza enthusiasts to enjoy classic pizza offerings made, for the first time ever in the freezer case, with one of consumers’ all-time favorite Italian sauces right from the comfort of their homes. The new RAGU pizzas can be found nationwide at select retailers including SEG/Winn Dixie, Food City, Hy-Vee, and Hannaford – with more locations being added soon! More information can be found online at: ragu.palermovillainc.com

About Palermo Villa, Inc.: Palermo Villa, Inc. is one of the most recognized frozen pizza manufacturers in the United States, known for its innovation and the quality of its branded and private label products. The family-owned company was founded in 1964 and is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Palermo’s growing portfolio of branded pizzas includes Palermo’s® Pizza, Screamin’ Sicilian™, Urban Pie Pizza Co.™, Surfer Boy, Connie’s® Pizza, and Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. Every pizza is made by dedicated Pizzaiolos, drawing on the founder’s Italian roots and family recipes to achieve premium quality. Palermo’s continues to be a leader in innovation in the pizza industry, developing new products and flavors that cater to consumer needs. For more information, visit www.palermospizza.com.

About The RAGÚ® Brand: The RAGÚ® brand was founded in 1937 by Assunta and Giovani Cantisano and their sauce was originally sold from their home in Rochester, New York. Assunta carried her family’s recipe from Italy when she immigrated to New York in 1914, and it has now been enjoyed by American families for almost 90 years. With a wide selection of sauce varieties ranging from the beloved Old-World Style to the Chunky Line, Cheese Creations and Simply, RAGÚ helps create Nonna-Approved sauces and meals that the whole family can enjoy. For the very latest news, recipes and more from the RAGÚ brand, please check out the brand at www.RAGÚ.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Mizkan America, Inc.: Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 220 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 12 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, cooking wines, wine reductions and sushi seasoning. Mizkan America brands include: RAGÚ®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, Nakano®, Mizkan® and Four Monks®. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor/sales agent for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information, go to www.Mizkan.com.

