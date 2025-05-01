Pacific Crest Services Announces Minority Growth Investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners

EAGLE, Idaho, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Crest Services (“PCS”), a leading platform for independent insurance agents, announced today that it has secured a minority growth investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners ("Long Ridge"), a growth-focused private equity firm with deep experience in the financial technology and services sectors. PCS will continue to operate under the leadership of its existing management team, with no change to day-to-day operations.

PCS has established itself as a premier partner for entrepreneurial agents through its unwavering focus on mission, culture, and agent success. The company serves more than 250 independent agencies across 36 states and maintains relationships with over 250 carriers. The growth capital will fuel continued investment in key areas of the business, including technology, business development, geographic expansion, and capital solutions – all aimed at equipping independent agents with a full suite of tools and resources.

"We’re excited to partner with Long Ridge as we enter this next chapter of growth," said Shawn Webb, President of PCS. "Their experience scaling high-growth financial services businesses will be invaluable as we continue building a comprehensive platform for entrepreneurial agents to launch, grow, and scale their agencies.”

Shawn Webb and Jason Webb founded PCS in 2008 with a mission to empower independent agents to build and grow successful businesses. Today, PCS provides a unique platform that offers agents access to top carriers, training, back-office support, technology, and compliance resources – enabling agents to better serve their customers and achieve their ambitions.

“PCS offers a strong value proposition to its agents and partners, combining a robust platform with a broad network of carrier relationships,” said Jason Melton, Partner at Long Ridge. “Shawn, Jason, and the PCS team have built a trusted brand within the agent community, and we are excited to support them as they continue to scale and deliver exceptional service to their agents and carrier partners.”

Evolve Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and Wiggin and Dana LLP served as legal counsel to PCS. Choate, Hall, & Stewart LLP served as legal counsel to Long Ridge.

About Pacific Crest Services

Pacific Crest Services (PCS) is a leading insurance alliance dedicated to empowering licensed independent agents. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, PCS provides agents with access to more than 250 national and regional carrier appointments and a full suite of support services, including training, mentorship, and technology tools. Serving a broad base of agents across 36 states, PCS is committed to helping agents start, grow, and scale their businesses with the resources and flexibility they need to succeed. For more information, visit www.pacificcrestservices.com.

About Long Ridge Equity Partners

Founded in 2007, Long Ridge Equity Partners is a private investment firm focused on the financial and business technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector knowledge and an extensive network of industry resources, Long Ridge serves as a value-added partner to high-growth businesses. Since its founding, Long Ridge has sponsored many successful growth companies in the financial and business technology sectors, providing founders and management teams with partnership, strategic resources, and capital to drive profitable expansion. Long Ridge manages over $1.75 billion of committed capital. For more information on Long Ridge Equity Partners, please visit www.long-ridge.com.