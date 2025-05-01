ISS wins new business with Australian airport operator

Copenhagen , May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has strengthened its partnership with key customer Australia Pacific Airports (Melbourne) through a new contract valued at approximately DKK 100 million.

Under the new agreement, ISS will deliver services within Melbourne Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1), including security screening of people, baggage and retail goods; airport escorts; customer service officers; and the provision of security surveillance.

With the addition of T1 and 220 employees, ISS now has over 1,300 Placemakers supporting Melbourne Airport.

Stuart Rose, CEO of ISS Pacific, says:

“We’re thrilled to further strengthen ISS’s largest non-government partnership in Australia. Our key priority will be to deliver high-quality service experiences, supporting Melbourne Airport’s position as Victoria’s principal air transport gateway and premier logistics hub, and reinforcing their purpose of ‘creating connections that matter’.”





