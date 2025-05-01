More information is available on Aedifica’s website via the link below and can be accessed subject to the usual restrictions.
Aedifica proposes a voluntary conditional exchange offer on all shares of Cofinimmo
| Source: Aedifica Aedifica
Recommended Reading
-
April 29, 2025 11:40 ET | Source: Aedifica
Please find below Aedifica’s interim financial report for the 1st quarter of the 2025 financial year. Robust operational performance driving strong results above budget EPRA Earnings* amounted to...Read More
-
March 27, 2025 03:00 ET | Source: Aedifica
Download Aedifica’s 2024 Annual Report by clicking on the link below. Attachments Annual Report (EN) Rapport Annuel (FR) ...Read More