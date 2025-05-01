Unisync Recognized with Four NAUMD Industry Awards, Including Innovation in Technology

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. ("Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:"USYNF") is pleased to share that the company was recognized with four awards at the 2025 NAUMD (Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors) Annual Convention, the most of any company at this year’s event.

The awards highlight excellence across a range of sectors and mark an important milestone for Unisync’s continued leadership in managed uniform services. The company received awards in the following categories:

Retail – Federated Co-op

– Federated Co-op Transportation – Société de transport de Montréal (STM)

– Société de transport de Montréal (STM) Emergency Services – Ornge Air Ambulance

– Ornge Air Ambulance Innovation in Technology – For the development and launch of Unisync’s mobile ESF (Electronic Storefront) App, now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

The technology award is particularly notable, as Unisync is now the first and only uniform provider globally to offer a mobile application that allows employees of client organizations to order uniforms, manage their allotments, and access program-specific reporting tools — all through a secure, customized mobile storefront experience.

“These awards reflect the great work happening across our teams and the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients,” said Michael Smith, President of Unisync Group Limited. “We’re proud of what these wins represent, and we remain focused on delivering practical, innovative solutions that meet the real needs of the industries we serve.”

The NAUMD awards recognize best-in-class programs across North America in categories such as public safety, transportation, retail, image apparel, and technology. Submissions are judged by a panel of independent experts on program design, functionality, and overall impact.

Unisync would like to thank the clients, partners, and team members who contributed to these recognized programs.

ABOUT UNISYNC

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.

Douglas F Good

CEO

Investor relations contact: Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com