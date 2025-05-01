Comprehensive Healthcare Announces Grand Opening of Second Permanent Supportive Housing Facility to Serve the Lower Yakima Valley

YAKIMA, Wash., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare today announced the expansion of its permanent supportive housing program in Sunnyside with the opening of Vista Del Sol-2 (VDS-2), a 20-unit long-term residential housing facility for low-income adults with a diagnosed chronic mental health condition. Located adjacent to the 12-unit Vista Del Sol-1, the newly completed facility strengthens an already vital resource aimed at addressing housing stability and behavioral health needs of both the local and surrounding communities.

VDS-2 houses 18 studio apartments and two single-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished, equipped with a kitchenette and thoughtfully designed for comfort and accessibility. Residents will also have access to an on-site laundry room, a spacious communal area and outdoor recreational space for social gatherings and group activities.

“Permanent supportive housing remains a critical need across Washington state, and it’s what drives us at Comprehensive Healthcare to continue delivering solutions,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “With Vista Del Sol-2, we’ve taken everything that worked well in our first VDS facility, built upon it, and expanded to serve more individuals. As a provider, we understand that meeting the mental health needs of our community members requires stable housing, often as the first step. We’re proud to serve as a trusted resource for securing both, and we see how it enables our clients to truly thrive.”

Comprehensive Healthcare’s Sunnyside Services will oversee the management of VDS-2 and the delivery of care to residents. Through this integration, residents will have access to not only vital behavioral health services and resources, such as outpatient therapy and medication management, but also a dedicated team of behavioral health and SUD professionals to support them every step of their journey.

What sets Vista Del Sol-2 apart is the presence of a Comprehensive Healthcare case manager on-site, who will be available to assist residents with their behavioral healthcare and housing needs. Since nearly all residents are engaged in behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment with Comprehensive Healthcare, this is an added benefit to ensure they receive personalized support to navigate their recovery and achieve long-term stability.

“We know that individuals struggling with mental health challenges often don’t thrive in isolation,” said Greg Aubol, director of Kittitas and Sunnyside services at Comprehensive Healthcare. “That’s what’s so special about the communities created by our VDS facilities. By addressing the critical need for housing and connecting individuals to quality behavioral health and substance use care, we’re helping break the cycle of homelessness and foster lasting well-being. I’m excited for the positive transformations that will take place at Vista Del Sol-2, and the supportive environment it will create for all who call it home.”

Comprehensive Healthcare was awarded a Department of Commerce Housing Trust Fund Loan of $5 million to support the construction, development, and ongoing operations of this project. VDS-2 is located on East Parkland Drive in Sunnyside, Washington.

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare and Vista Del Sol-2, visit https://comphc.org/.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

McKenzie Morgan

mckenzie@firmani.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca9d647b-cd91-488a-811e-d47457a9db56