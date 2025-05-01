T1 Provides Update from G1 Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) provided an update on the Company’s progress at its G1 Dallas solar module manufacturing facility in Wilmer, Texas.

On April 30 th , T1 achieved term conversion of the G1 Dallas construction loan to a $235 million term loan in line with the previously communicated timeline



The conversion of the construction loan was conditioned upon third-party verification that construction, commissioning, and testing of all G1 Dallas production line equipment was complete



T1 produced 443 MW of PV solar modules at G1 Dallas during Q1 2025, equivalent to 96% of the Company’s production plan





On April 30, 2025, the construction loan of the G1 Dallas solar module manufacturing facility converted to a $235 million term loan in accordance with the terms set forth by T1’s banking consortium of commercial lenders. The term conversion occurred following T1’s satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including:

A formal acknowledgement by each of T1’s solar module offtake customers that facility commissioning had occurred;



Confirmation by Gray Construction, Inc. that substantial completion of G1 construction had occurred; and



Certification by an independent engineer that G1 Dallas, with a total annual production capacity of 5 GW, has been installed, tested, and is ready and capable of being used for its intended purposes in a safe manner.





“The term conversion of the G1 Dallas construction loan is an important milestone for T1,” said Evan Calio, T1’s Chief Financial Officer. “With commissioning and third-party technical certification of the facility complete, G1 Dallas is now fully operational, and all production lines have been handed over to our operations team.”

G1 Operations Update

During Q1 2025, G1 Dallas produced 443 MW of PV solar modules while construction, commissioning, testing, and inspection of the production lines were ongoing, equating to 96% of T1’s Q1 production plan. In addition, T1 has elected to optimize the G1 product mix for prevailing market conditions by converting three production lines from PERC to TOPCon technology.

