T1 Energy Starts Construction on Texas Solar Cell Fab

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,” “T1 Energy,” or the “Company”) today announced construction has begun on its G2_Austin solar cell fab, an anticipated $400 to $425 million investment in advanced American manufacturing. The project is expected to significantly expand the U.S. solar supply chain.

The first phase of the fab is expected to have an annual capacity of 2.1GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells and begin producing cells by the end of 2026. By itself, this first phase of G2 is larger than the existing U.S. capacity to manufacture silicon-based solar cells.

Supported by the Trump Administration's pro-growth economic and trade policies, T1’s investment in G2_Austin is part of its ongoing commitment to building a strong domestic silicon-based manufacturing industry, bolstering American energy security, and creating skilled American jobs.

Situated over 100 acres in Milam County, Texas, G2_Austin is expected to support up to 1,800 new advanced manufacturing jobs.

“G2_Austin is a centerpiece of our strategy to build an integrated U.S. polysilicon solar supply chain,” said T1’s Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo. “Solar is the most scalable, reliable, and low-cost energy available today, and I look forward to the future of American solar running through Rockdale, Texas.”

The cells manufactured at G2_Austin are expected to be used to manufacture solar modules at T1’s operational 5GW G1_Dallas facility, meeting demand from energy developers seeking domestically produced solar. Combined with a contract to source polysilicon and solar wafers from our partners Hemlock Semiconductor and Corning Inc. in Michigan, T1 anticipates the solar cell fab will be the final major link in a domestic solar supply chain.

The second phase of G2 is expected to be 3.2GW and could be expanded if demand for cells increases.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow us on social media.

