Fold To Release First Quarter 2025 Results May 15th

PHOENIX, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold”), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date : May 15, 2025

: May 15, 2025 Time : 5:00 PM EST

: 5:00 PM EST Participant Call Links : Live Webcast: Link Dial-in Registration Link: Link



:

Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Fold’s website at https://investor.foldapp.com.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. With over 1,485 BTC in its treasury, Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App and Fold Card, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

