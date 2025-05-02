AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.



AB Amber Grid, hereby informs that May 14th 2025, is an ex-dividend date of AB Amber Grid. Shares acquired on this day and thereafter by transactions concluded on Nasdaq Baltic will not give the right to receive dividend allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30th April 2025.



More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of AB Amber Grid,

Ph. +370 699 61246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

