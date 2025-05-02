Parsons To Showcase Innovative All-Domain Technology Solutions At Special Operations Forces Week 2025

CHANTILLY, Va., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will showcase its latest innovations supporting the operational imperatives of United States Special Operations Forces at SOF Week, May 5-8, in Tampa, Florida.

The company will present a dynamic range of solutions designed to transform irregular warfare and enhance autonomous search and rescue operations. Highlights include the powerful, next-generation mobile identity and biometrics platform, AresNXT, along with key technologies such as the Javelin line of mobile biometric collection kits and DroneArmor™ counter-unmanned aircraft system. Additionally, Parsons will demonstrate the versatile and miniaturized Peanut SDR, combining high-performance and versatility in a compact form, and TReX, a high-fidelity signal emulation, remote command-and-control, and software-defined architecture that enables rapid adaptation to evolving threat environments. These innovations are crafted to empower SOF personnel in the field, driving mission success and maximizing operational efficiency.

In addition to its SOF-focused offerings, Parsons brings extensive global capabilities to support critical national security initiatives, including Golden Dome for America and Border Security. These efforts leverage Parsons’ expertise in integrated security solutions, critical infrastructure protection, surveillance technologies, space and missile defense, and advanced command and control systems, aimed at strengthening the nation’s borders and enhancing domestic safety.

Products and capabilities on display at Parsons’ booth, 940, at SOF Week include:

The Javelin™ Line of Mobile Biometric Collection Kits are lightweight, modular, Android-based devices capable of collecting multi-modal biometrics (fingerprint, face, iris). The Javelin Jump Kit is a laptop biometric sensor solution with optional ID badge printer capability that supports high-volume collections for an office or checkpoint use case. The Javelin™ line offers a range of fingerprint sensors, single and double iris camera, and multiple cameras solutions for face capture.

Ares™ is an award-winning, FBI-certified software that supports multiple operating systems and features applications for Mobile, Windows, and Server-Based platforms, complemented by the Gateway Transaction Manager, which serves as a central repository for managing biometric data.

DroneArmor™ provides customers with a proven counter unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) solution for the safety and security of personnel, bases, and assets from UAS threats. The scalable, flexible, and operationally ready CUAS solution detects, tracks, identifies, and defeats threats based on customer requirements.

BlueFly TM is a state-of-the-art detection device designed to enhance search and rescue operations. Its primary function is to detect the presence of Bluetooth Low energy and Wi-Fi signals, identify the devices present, and localize the devices based on signal strength.

is a state-of-the-art detection device designed to enhance search and rescue operations. Its primary function is to detect the presence of Bluetooth Low energy and Wi-Fi signals, identify the devices present, and localize the devices based on signal strength. Peanut SDR TM combines high performance, versatility, and value in a space-efficient package that can host a wide range of demanding military and commercial RF applications.

combines high performance, versatility, and value in a space-efficient package that can host a wide range of demanding military and commercial RF applications. NitroFalcon TM is an ultra-mini SDR that offers custom communication solutions for clients ranging from the Intelligence Community to the Department of Defense.

is an ultra-mini SDR that offers custom communication solutions for clients ranging from the Intelligence Community to the Department of Defense. TReX TM is a better way to experiment, train, and plan next-generation signals intelligence and electronic warfare operations.

is a better way to experiment, train, and plan next-generation signals intelligence and electronic warfare operations. DaVinciTM is a Mission Command planning and execution framework featuring a high-capability, low-overhead Combined Arms simulation where combat behaviors perform to standard, and individual warfighting functions can be user-directed and controlled.

For decades, Parsons has supported United States Special Operations Command’s efforts to sustain a competitive edge in an unpredictable world; delivering modern intelligence capabilities, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions, cyber and information operations, and other advanced technologies that bolster operator efficiency, accuracy, and safety.

To learn more about our special operations solutions for mission success, visit parsons.com/sof.

