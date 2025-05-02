Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Kankainen

 | Source: Siili Solutions Oyj Siili Solutions Oyj

Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Kankainen

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 May 2025 at 13:45 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kankainen, Aleksi

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250502092825_94

____________________________________________

 Transaction date: 2025-04-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1766 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1766 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


