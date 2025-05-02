Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Kankainen
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 2 May 2025 at 13:45 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kankainen, Aleksi
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20250502092825_94
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000043435
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1766 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1766 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR