Metagenomi to Present at Upcoming Scientific Meetings

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagenomi, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGX), a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its proprietary gene editing toolbox, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming scientific meetings: an oral presentation at TIDES USA 2025, taking place May 19-22, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, and three poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA and virtually.

TIDES USA Oral Presentation Details:

Title: AI-Guided Metagenomic Discovery of Compact CRISPR Systems for In Vivo Therapeutic Genome Editing

Session: Genome Editing Technologies and Applications

Location: Mission Beach room

Date / time: Thursday, May 22, 2025, 2:30 p.m. PST

ASGCT Poster Presentation Details:

Title: In Vivo Genome Editing with an Ultra-Compact Type V Nuclease for All-In-One AAV Delivery

Abstract Number: AMA2219

Location: Poster Hall I2

Date / time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CT

Title: Site-Specific Integration of Therapeutic Transgenes with a Type V-K CAST System Engineered for Efficient and Targeted Human Genome Editing

Abstract Number: AMA2184

Location: Poster Hall I2

Date / time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CT

Title: A Compact and Potent Type II CRISPR System for CNS Gene Knockdown via AAV Delivery

Abstract Number: AMA1232

Location: Poster Hall I2

Date / time: Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00 p.m. CT

All presentations will be made available on the "News & Events," page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.metagenomi.co/news-events/events .

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi is a precision genetic medicines company committed to developing curative therapeutics for patients using its AI-driven metagenomics platform. Metagenomi is harnessing the power of metagenomics, the study of genetic material recovered from the natural environment, to unlock four billion years of microbial evolution to discover and develop a suite of novel editing tools capable of correcting any type of genetic mutation found anywhere in the genome. Its comprehensive genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems (including prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat associated transposases (CAST)). Metagenomi believes its proprietary, modular toolbox positions the company to access the entire genome and select the optimal tool to unlock the full potential of genome editing for patients. For more information, please visit https://​metageno​mi​.co.

