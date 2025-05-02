OTC Markets Group Welcomes Parks! America, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), owner and operator of three regional safari parks, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Parks! America, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Parks! America, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PRKA.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Ralph Molina, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy, stated, “We are excited to graduate to the OTCQX Market, the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and join approximately 600 other publicly-traded securities who meet the rigorous standards required to trade on this premium market."

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, is the owner and operator of three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com