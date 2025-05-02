VCIG’s Consulting Arm, V Capital Consulting Group, Secures Nasdaq IPO Advisory Mandate with AgriTech Innovator, Saturn Agtech

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a new Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) advisory mandate through its consultancy arm, V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG” or the “Company”), with Malaysian-based agricultural technology firm Saturn Agtech Berhad (“Saturn”). VCCG will serve as the lead advisor for Saturn’s planned Nasdaq listing, which is targeted for completion in 2026.

Saturn is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company in Southeast Asia, operating state-of-the-art indoor vertical farms in Malaysia. Since 2018, Saturn has continuously advanced its proprietary CEA systems through three generations of research and development. Its latest innovation, the Model 3 system, is engineered to transform sustainable food production, delivering over 2,300 tons per hectare per year – 20 to 30 times more efficient than conventional farming methods – achieved without the use of pesticides or herbicides.

This mandate reinforces VCCG’s leadership in Nasdaq IPO advisory in Malaysia, as the Company continues to empower Southeast Asian innovators with seamless access to U.S. capital markets. Leveraging a strong track record, VCCG offers end-to-end advisory services covering equity structuring, capital market strategy, regulatory compliance, and coordination with key stakeholders, including underwriters, auditors, and legal counsel.

VCCG’s momentum is further evidenced by its own planned carve-out IPO, which reflects both the strength of its business model and growing market confidence in its capabilities. As demand for U.S. capital market listing continues to rise across Southeast Asia, driven by the pursuit of global investor access, higher valuations, and deeper liquidity, VCCG is uniquely positioned to serve as the advisor of choice for ambitious, innovation-led companies.

“As we advance toward VCCG’s carve-out IPO, mandates like Saturn affirm our market leadership and strategic focus on cross-border capital market solutions. Our team’s deep expertise enables us to guide clients through complex listing journeys and position them for long-term success,” said Vivian Yong, Chief Executive Director of VCCG.

“Engaging with VCCG for our Nasdaq listing marks Saturn’s first step into the international capital markets, a defining milestone in our journey as an innovation-driven agricultural firm. We look forward to achieving Nasdaq listing status and expanding into new international markets,” said Tan Kee Hong, founder of Saturn.

“At VCI Global, we are focused on fostering the sustained growth of Southeast Asia, a region filled with immense potential. Supporting forward-thinking companies like Saturn in accessing international capital markets aligns with our mission to accelerate innovation and contribute meaningfully to the region’s economic progress,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About Saturn Agtech Berhad

Saturn Agtech is a leading Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) company in Southeast Asia, specializing in advanced indoor vertical farming systems. With operations in Malaysia and Singapore, Saturn’s proprietary Model 3 farming technology delivers unparalleled yield density at an industrial scale, without the use of pesticides or herbicides. The company is committed to enhancing food security, reducing the environmental impact of farming, and advancing agricultural innovation to meet global food production challenges. Saturn’s vision extends from urban farming to future space farming, leveraging cutting-edge technology for a sustainable tomorrow.

For more information, please visit https://saturnagtech.com/.

About V Capital Consulting Group Limited

V Capital Consulting Group, a spin-off and subsidiary of VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG), is a consulting firm specializing in capital market advisory services across pre-IPO, IPO, and post-IPO phases, as well as merger and acquisition advisory. Our team of experienced consultants is recognized for their in-depth knowledge and proven track record of delivering impactful results.

With a core team of experts in corporate finance, capital markets, and legal advisory, we empower clients to navigate complex market landscapes, anticipate challenges, and seize business opportunities.

To date, VCCG has successfully assisted notable companies in securing Nasdaq listings, including Founder Group Limited, YY Group Holding Limited, and others.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified global holding company with a strategic focus on AI & Robotics, Fintech, Cybersecurity, Renewable Energy, and Capital Market Consultancy. With a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and the United States, VCI Global is committed to driving technological innovation, sustainable growth, and financial excellence across multiple industries.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

