INVL Baltic Real Estate has received a construction permit for reconstruction

On 30 April 2025, the Vilnius City Municipality issued a construction permit for the reconstruction of the property owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) located at Palangos St. 4 / Vilniaus St. 33, Vilnius.
According to the Company, the issuance of the construction permit is expected to have a positive impact on the value of the property.
