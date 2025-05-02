INVL Baltic Real Estate has received a construction permit for reconstruction

On 30 April 2025, the Vilnius City Municipality issued a construction permit for the reconstruction of the property owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) located at Palangos St. 4 / Vilniaus St. 33, Vilnius.

According to the Company, the issuance of the construction permit is expected to have a positive impact on the value of the property.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com



